Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s search for a new head coach potentially took a significant twist after Will Still left his position at French club Reims - and the Echo has been asking fans for their thoughts.

The 31-year-old was a contender to become Sunderland’s head coach back in December, yet the Black Cats would have been required to pay a significant compensation fee. It’s unclear if Still remains a contender to take charge at the Stadium of Light, yet he has made it clear he wants to coach in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Still took charge of Reims at the end 2022, the club went on a 19-match unbeaten run, before finishing 11th in Ligue 1. Reims then made an impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign but have slipped to 11th after winning just one of their last eight league games.

We asked Sunderland fans on the Echo’s social media pages if they would be happy if Still became the club’s next head coach. Here are some of the responses we received:

On Facebook, Bill Aitken said: “Yes … but don’t be expecting a messiah. Reims are mid-table and only have 11 wins from 31 games this season. They were thumped 4-1 by the bottom of the league team on Sunday.”

Brian Simpson replied: “Absolutely 100%”

Len Hanson posted: “Steve Cooper would be my number one.”

Cyril Brown responded: “I don’t know what he’s really done to get excited about.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Mcghin added: “Whoever we get, let's get behind them and show support at least give them a chance. We can’t do any worse than Beale can we?

David Feetham commented: “Don’t think he’s the answer we are looking for. Need someone with a bit of experience of the Championship and promotion.”

John Harvey agreed: “Not a chance, his last 10 games prove it.”

Wayne Cairns posted: “He needs to bring his own staff in though.”