Sunderland are one of several Championship clubs to be linked with Oxford winger Josh Murphy - but what are the chances of him leaving the Kassam Stadium this summer?

The 29-year-old’s contract is set to expire in June, with Oxford preparing for their League One play-off semi-final against Peterborough. Murphy has been a key player for the U’s under head coach Des Buckingham, scoring six goals in 28 league appearances this term, while Southampton, West Brom and Hull have also been credited with interest.

To find out more, we caught up with Oxford reporter Liam Rice from the Oxford Mail to ask about Murphy’s situation:

How important has Murphy been for Oxford this season?

LR: “It’s pretty much been a season of two halves for Murphy. He was marginalised under Liam Manning and had to make do with appearances from the bench here and there. Manning’s exit to Bristol City opened the door for Murphy when Des Buckingham arrived as U’s head coach in mid-November. He gradually looked more of a threat, and it was probably from February onwards when he started to really click into gear. From then on, he’s been electric, and it’s safe to say that United wouldn’t have made the play-offs without his performances on the wing.”

What are his main strengths and areas he could improve?

LR: “Strengths: pace, pace and more pace. Murphy is ridiculously quick and can allow defenders a head start because sure enough, he’ll whizz past them anyway. His U’s teammate Ruben Rodrigues has said that he can overhit a pass because he knows Murphy will get on the end of it.

“Murphy loves to skin his marker and play balls across the six-yard box, something which causes huge problems. In terms of areas to improve, his shooting from outside the box can be erratic at times, but that’s if we’re being super critical.”

How likely is he to sign a new deal with the club?

LR: “He said in an interview on the pitch after the U’s sealed their play-off spot, that he’d love to stay at the club. He seems to have settled locally and he’s really enjoying his football. That’s not always been the case here and I think the fact he is settled will play a part in his decision. If United get promoted, then I’d be pretty confident he'll stay.

Do you know if there’s been much interest in him?

LR: “Aside from some of the reports online, there hasn’t been any indication in anything serious coming Murphy’s way. Transfer talk at this time of year for an in-form, out of contract player is only natural.”

Do you feel he’d be able to step back up to the Championship?