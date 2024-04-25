Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oxford’s Josh Murphy says Des Buckingham’s style of play has suited him perfectly - amid reports several Championship clubs are interested in the winger.

Sunderland, West Brom and Southampton were among the teams credited with interest in the 29-year-old, with his contract at the Kassam Stadium set to expire this summer.

Oxford, who are outside the League One play-off places on goal difference, appointed Buckingham as their head coach in November last year, with the 39-year-old signing a long-term contract with the U’s.

When asked about working with Buckingham, Murphy told Football League World: “It’s been brilliant working under Des Buckingham. He’s come in and we’ve obviously got a different style of play to what we had with the previous manager.

"It took a bit of time to get used to, but the style suits me perfectly. You can see, especially over the last five or six weeks, the football is really coming together with some big wins. It’s been brilliant.

"The way that he’s handled me, and been with me, has been great and I feel like I’m doing my talking on the pitch. He’s been good for me, supports me, lets me go out there and make mistakes. I love him and it’s been good to work with him.”

Murphy has scored six goals in 27 League One appearances for Oxford this season, after signing a two-year contract at the Kassam Stadium in 2022.