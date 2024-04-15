Sunderland, West Brom and Southampton 'scout' in-form winger once valued at £11million
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland are one of several Championship clubs who have been credited with interest in Oxford winger Josh Murphy.
The 29-year-old, who is the twin brother of Newcastle’s Jacob Murphy, has scored six goals and provided four assists in League One for Oxford this season, helping the U’s climb to sixth in the table. Murphy will be out of contract at the Kassam Stadium this summer, after signing a two-year deal at the club following his release from Cardiff in 2022.
The Bluebirds paid Norwich a reported £11million for Murphy in 2018, after he came through the ranks at Carrow Road. The winger also had a loan spell at Preston after moving to South Wales.
According to the Sun, scouts from Southampton, West Brom, QPR, Sunderland, Hull and MLS club Minnesota were present at the Kassam Stadium as Oxford thrashed Peterborough 5-0 on Saturday.
When asked about Murphy, who scored Oxford’s second goal against the Posh, U’s boss Des Buckingham said: "He's a wonderful player. I’m delighted to see how happy he is enjoying his football.”
When asked about interest in the winger, Buckingham added: "He’s very settled and if he keeps performing that way, I’m sure he’ll attract interest.”
Oxford are well placed to finish in the play-off places, with the U’s three points ahead of seventh-place Blackpool, with a game in hand on the Tangerines. Bolton, Peterborough and Barnsley currently occupy the other play-off places in the third tier.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.