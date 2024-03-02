News you can trust since 1873
Norwich City 1 Sunderland 0: Highlights as Josh Sargent goal gives hosts win at Carrow Road

How it played out as Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich at Carrow Road in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 08:39 GMT
Updated 2nd Mar 2024, 17:43 GMT
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich at Carrow Road in the Championship.

After a goalless first half, Norwich striker Josh Sargent scored the winner nine minutes from time. It means Sunderland have suffered four consecutive defeats and slipped further away from the Championship play-off places.

Here's how the game played out:

Norwich vs Sunderland

14:10 GMTUpdated 16:47 GMT

LIVE: Norwich 1 (Sargent, 81) Sunderland 0

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Seelt, O'Nien, Hjelde, Ekwah, Neil, Mundle (Ba, 67), Bellingham (Burstow, 87), Styles, Hemir (Rusyn, 67)

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Ba, Aouchiche, Rigg, Kelly, Rusyn, Burstow, Lavery

Norwich XI: Gunn, Stacey, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, McLean, Sara, Fassnacht, Sainz (Sorensen, 89), Barnes, (Van Hooijdonk, 61), Sargent (McCallum, 89)

Subs: Long, Gibbs, McCallum, Batth, Sorensen, Fisher, Welch, Aboh, Van Hooijdonk

16:57 GMT

FULL-TIME: NORWICH 1 SUNDERLAND 0

Reaction from Carrow Road

16:53 GMT

90+4' Seelt booked

Seelt is booked for a foul on Giannoulis.

16:50 GMT

90+2' Rusyn header saved

Rusyn's header is straight at Gunn after a cross from the right.

16:49 GMT

FIVE added minutes

Five minutes added on.

16:48 GMT

90' McLean booked

McLean is booked for a late tackle on O'Nien.

16:48 GMT

89' More Norwich changes

ON: McCallum and Sorensen

OFF: Sainz and Sargent

16:45 GMT

87' A late Sunderland change

ON: Burstow

OFF Bellingham

16:44 GMT

86' Norwich still attacking

Another Norwich chance as Stacey hits a shot into the side netting from the right.

16:39 GMTUpdated 16:43 GMT

81' Goal Norwich (Sargent)

The hosts take the lead.

A sickener for Sunderland. Gibson clipped the ball into the visitors' box and Sargent managed to get it under control ahead of O'Nien and Hjelde before firing past Patterson.

1-0.

