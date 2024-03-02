Norwich City 1 Sunderland 0: Highlights as Josh Sargent goal gives hosts win at Carrow Road
Sunderland were beaten 1-0 by Norwich at Carrow Road in the Championship.
After a goalless first half, Norwich striker Josh Sargent scored the winner nine minutes from time. It means Sunderland have suffered four consecutive defeats and slipped further away from the Championship play-off places.
Here's how the game played out:
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Seelt, O'Nien, Hjelde, Ekwah, Neil, Mundle (Ba, 67), Bellingham (Burstow, 87), Styles, Hemir (Rusyn, 67)
Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Ba, Aouchiche, Rigg, Kelly, Rusyn, Burstow, Lavery
Norwich XI: Gunn, Stacey, Hanley, Gibson, Giannoulis, McLean, Sara, Fassnacht, Sainz (Sorensen, 89), Barnes, (Van Hooijdonk, 61), Sargent (McCallum, 89)
Subs: Long, Gibbs, McCallum, Batth, Sorensen, Fisher, Welch, Aboh, Van Hooijdonk
FULL-TIME: NORWICH 1 SUNDERLAND 0
90+4' Seelt booked
Seelt is booked for a foul on Giannoulis.
90+2' Rusyn header saved
Rusyn's header is straight at Gunn after a cross from the right.
FIVE added minutes
Five minutes added on.
90' McLean booked
McLean is booked for a late tackle on O'Nien.
89' More Norwich changes
ON: McCallum and Sorensen
OFF: Sainz and Sargent
87' A late Sunderland change
ON: Burstow
OFF Bellingham
86' Norwich still attacking
Another Norwich chance as Stacey hits a shot into the side netting from the right.
81' Goal Norwich (Sargent)
The hosts take the lead.
A sickener for Sunderland. Gibson clipped the ball into the visitors' box and Sargent managed to get it under control ahead of O'Nien and Hjelde before firing past Patterson.
1-0.