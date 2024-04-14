Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland will already be weighing up their summer transfer plans - with some at the club playing for their futures in the final weeks of the season.

Callum Styles is one of those whose situation appears unclear. The 24-year-old signed for the Black Cats on an initial loan deal from Barnsley in January, with a club option for Sunderland to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

The Hungarian international can play as a central midfielder and as a left-back, yet his versatility could be viewed as a strength or a hindrance after nine Sunderland appearances so far.

Styles produced his best performance in a Black Cats shirt during Tuesday’s goalless draw against Leeds, yet that was as a left wing-back rather than a full-back. With Luke O’Nien behind him, Styles played his part in a strong defensive performance from Mike Dodds’ side at Elland Road, while showing some neat touches to link up play when his side had the ball.

Dodds named an unchanged team and formation for his side’s trip to West Brom, with the Black Cats once again limiting their opponents’ chances. Styles did encounter a few problems against West Brom duo Tom Fellows and Darnell Furlong on the hosts’ right, yet Sunderland dealt with the first half pressure.

A red card for Albion forward Brandon Thomas-Asante in the 43rd minute significantly changed the dynamic of the game, with Styles delivering an inviting cross for Pierre Ekwah to open the scoring from a corner just minutes later.

Styles has shown he can be a useful attacking outlet who can create chances for his teammates. According to Whoscored.com, the 24-year-old delivered five crosses into the box against West Brom, while registering three key passes which led to chances.

It of course helped that Sunderland were able to take control of the game in the second half, with a numerical advantage, yet there was a spell when the hosts started to threaten again. Dodds reacted by switching to a back four, bringing on Aji Alese, with Styles moving into midfield. The formation change allowed the visitors to regain momentum, with Styles almost grabbing his first Sunderland goal, firing just wide after a fine run.

Looking ahead to next season, Sunderland should have more competition at left-back when Alese has had a full pre-season and Dennis Cirkin is available again.They will also look to strengthen in central midfield to provide more competition for Dan Neil and Ekwah.

Whether Styles has shown enough to convince Sunderland’s hierarchy he can play a part next season remains to be seen. The Black Cats did try to sign the 24-year-old last summer but will have to assess what is needed in the squad and where their finances would be best put to use.

