Dan Ballard says the stick he received from West Brom fans gave him a boost as Sunderland recorded a 1-0 win at the Hawthorns.

Ballard was booed throughout by the home supporters after a challenge he made earlier in the season on Baggies striker Josh Maja. The Sunderland centre-back was then on the receiving end of Brandon Thomas-Asante’s tackle in the reverse fixture, leading to the Albion forward’s dismissal after being shown a second yellow card.

Mike Dodds’ side took full advantage of their numerical advantage, with Pierre Ekwah scoring the game’s only goal just before the half-time interval.

“I don’t think we played particularly well throughout the game,” admitted Ballard. “Of course it was going to be tough against a team going for a place in the play-offs, but it’s nice to go through the game with a win because we’ve had a lot of games this season where we’ve played really well and not got the results.”

On Thomas Asante’s red card, Ballard said: When you are playing you don’t really know. It all happened so fast. I just poked the ball away and he’s come flying in so it’s down to the referee.”

When asked about the stick he received from the home supporters, the Sunderland defender replied: “They were giving me some stick, which is fair enough, they are fans and they can do what they want. Maybe that sort of played into the psyche. I got kicked a few times today which again is fair enough. I’m just delighted we got another clean sheet and got the three points.

“I actually felt quite tired going into the game but as soon as I touched the ball for the first time it sort of gave me a little boost. I just had to keep a really cool, calm head and I think as a team we did that.”