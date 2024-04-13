Sunderland got back to winning ways after a 1-0 victory at West Brom – but who stood out for the Black Cats?
Mike Dodds’ side spent most of the first half camped inside their own half, yet were given a helping hand when Albion striker Brandon Thomas-Asante was sent off after receiving two bookings. Pierre Ekwah then opened the scoring just before the half-time whistle, putting the visitors in a commanding position.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Hawthorns:
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
Barely had a save to make throughout the game. One nervous moment in the first half when he fumbled a shot but quickly recovered. Another clean sheet. 6
2. Timothee Pembele - 6
Couldn't make the most of some promising positions he got into in the first half but was again defensively reliable. Can be more aggressive going forward but that may come in time as he settles. Steady. 6
3. Trai Hume - 6
Solid showing from the defender, who made some decent challenges throughout and was rarely beaten. 6
4. Dan Ballard - 8
Was the pantomime villain after his challenge on Josh Maja earlier this season but dealt with it very well. Dominant defensively and used the ball well, making few errors in possession. Enjoyed celebrating with the fans at the end - and he earned it. 8