Sunderland's Dan Ballard issues message to Josh Maja after West Brom striker's injury setback
West Brom striker Josh Maja was forced off with an injury after a challenge from Sunderland's Dan Ballard during their Championship match at the Stadium of Light.
Dan Ballard has wished Josh Maja a speedy recovery following Sunderland's 2-1 win over West Brom at the Stadium of Light.
Ballard's first-half tackle on Maja meant the Baggies striker was forced off with an ankle injury in the first half, just weeks after returning from a similar issue.
Sky Sports pundit Kevin Phillips called the challenge 'reckless,' with Ballard receiving a yellow card for the tackle.
When asked about the incident Ballard, who missed four months with a foot injury last season, said: “At the time I just remember trying to win the ball and obviously it's not nice when a player goes down injured. I had the same last year in third game of the season where I broke my foot. It's really not a nice situation.
"I really do wish him a speedy recovery if there is any damage there. I know that it is not a nice situation. I never mean to hurt a player so it sort of dampens the win because I do really feel for him.”
When asked about Ballard's tackle on Maja, who was making his first West Brom start, Baggies boss Carlos Corberan said: "I think that this conclusion needs to be done by everyone watching the images of the TV.
"I haven't done it yet, and I don't even want to look because with the Maja situation, it's something unfair for him. We signed him without a pre-season, he was little by little getting into the team. Against Bristol he received a massive foul in the box, and the referee decided against giving a penalty."