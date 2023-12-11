West Brom striker Josh Maja was forced off with an injury after a challenge from Sunderland's Dan Ballard during their Championship match at the Stadium of Light.

Dan Ballard has wished Josh Maja a speedy recovery following Sunderland's 2-1 win over West Brom at the Stadium of Light.

Ballard's first-half tackle on Maja meant the Baggies striker was forced off with an ankle injury in the first half, just weeks after returning from a similar issue.

Sky Sports pundit Kevin Phillips called the challenge 'reckless,' with Ballard receiving a yellow card for the tackle.

When asked about the incident Ballard, who missed four months with a foot injury last season, said: “At the time I just remember trying to win the ball and obviously it's not nice when a player goes down injured. I had the same last year in third game of the season where I broke my foot. It's really not a nice situation.

"I really do wish him a speedy recovery if there is any damage there. I know that it is not a nice situation. I never mean to hurt a player so it sort of dampens the win because I do really feel for him.”

When asked about Ballard's tackle on Maja, who was making his first West Brom start, Baggies boss Carlos Corberan said: "I think that this conclusion needs to be done by everyone watching the images of the TV.

