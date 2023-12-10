Kevin Phillips was not impressed with Sunderland's Dan Ballard after his challenge on Josh Maja.

Former Sunderland and West Brom ace Kevin Phillips has dubbed Dan Ballard's challenge on Josh Maja as 'reckless'.

Maja, who was making his first return to the Stadium of Light since his 2019 departure, was forced off for West Brom after a heavy challenge from Ballard, which saw the centre-back booked.

“I have to say I thought it was a reckless challenge," Phillips told Sky Sports. "I don’t think he needed to make it in the area of the pitch.

“As you see from this angle he actually leaves the ground. He’s [got] no intent of really winning that football there, that’s a naughty one.

“It’s ended in Maja having to go off and he’s not long come back from an injury. Players don’t roll around too often in the Championship, you can see that’s a bad one.

“I think Ballard can count himself very lucky there that it wasn’t more than a yellow.”

An interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, took charge of the team following Tony Mowbray’s sacking earlier in the week.

After a goalless first half, Sunderland took the lead when Dan Ballard headed home Alex Pritchard’s free-kick, before Dan Neil added a second six minutes from time.

West Brom substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante pulled one back for the Baggies but it was too little too late and the game finished 2-1 to the hosts in the Championship.