Some of the moments you may have missed during Sunderland's 2-1 win over West Brom at the Stadium of Light.

When the full-time whistle went to confirm Sunderland’s 2-1 win over West Brom, the Sky Sports camera focused on Black Cats owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

This week’s decision to sack head coach Tony Mowbray came as a surprise to many. “Ruthless in the boardroom and today they’ve seen their player, at times, ruthless on the pitch,” said commentator Gary Weaver.

Louis-Dreyfus, who was sat alongside brother and board member Maurice, checked his phone before applauding the team off at the Stadium of Light. This result moved Sunderland back up to sixth in the Championship, with the search for Mowbray’s successor still ongoing.

Here are some of the moments you may have missed following second-half goals from Dan Ballard and Dan Neil - before substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante’s consolation for the visitors:

Luke O’Nien’s admission

In Sunderland’s pre-match programme there was a thank you message to Mowbray, with pictures of his time on Wearside.

Before the match, Luke O’Nien was asked about the head coach’s departure, admitting to Sky: “Difficult start to the week, losing someone who treated us like family is difficult. The boys have had to process it and we’ve had to focus on what we can control which is focus on the game this week.”

Sunderland’s interim boss Mike Dodds added: “Difficult in terms of you don’t want to see a good man lose his job but in terms of preparation it’s been really positive.”

Red card appeals

There were several questionable decisions made by the officiating team, as Jobe Bellingham’s first-half goal was wrongfully ruled out for offside.

Former Sunderland player Josh Maja, who was making his first start for West Brom, was then forced off after a late tackle from Dan Ballard. “I think Ballard can count himself very lucky there that it wasn’t more than a yellow,” said former Black Cats and West Brom striker Kevin Phillips in the Sky Sports studio.

West Brom were also fortunate to keep 11 players on the pitch after Darnell Furlong swung an elbow into Alex Pritchard’s face with just minutes remaining but only received a yellow card.

Josh Maja’s reception

Maja wasn’t given any sympathy from the home fans as he was helped off the pitch by two members of the West Brom medical team. The 24-year-old left Sunderland in 2019 after a drawn out contract saga.

Patrick Roberts’ frustration

Patrick Roberts was named Sky Sports’ man of the match and was a constant handful for West Brom full-back Conor Townsend. There was one moment in the first half when O’Nien overhit a pass to Roberts, when there was space on the flank. The winger let out his frustration as the chance disappeared.

Roberts was later given a standing ovation by the home fans as he walked around the pitch after being substituted in the 81st minute, with Eliezer Mayenda taking his place.

Penalty appeals

Roberts also had a penalty appeal turned down in the first half after a coming together with West Brom’s Jayson Molumby. The Baggies midfielder was furious with his opponent, who he felt went down too easily. Replays showed there was contact, even if the ball was getting away from the Sunderland man.

