Dan Ballard says Tony Mowbray’s sacking was surprising and has wished the former Sunderland boss all the best in the future.

The Black Cats parted company with Mowbray after the side’s’ 1-1 draw at Millwall, meaning an interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds took charge of Saturday’s 2-1 win over West Brom at the Stadium of Light.

“I think of course it was surprising,” Ballard told the Echo when asked about Mowbray’s exit. “It’s always tough when there is a managerial change. You think back to the Alex Neil time, that was again surprising. It’s never nice when someone loses their job but as players we have to get on with it.”

“I think the lads will probably all speak to him over the next week or so and wish him all the best because I think that is genuinely how we feel because he was a really good guy.”

The defender added: “I think as a group of players we all really got on well with him. He’s just a really down to earth good guy. There was a little bit of disappointment because he gave his all in his time here so we all wish him well in the future.”

Ballard scored Sunderland’s opener in the win over West Brom, heading home Alex Pritchard's free-kick, before Dan Neil added a second six minutes from time. West Brom substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante pulled a goal back for the hosts, yet the Black Cats were able to end a three-game winless run.

“I think credit to the players and to Doddsy for stepping up," Ballard added. "He’s done a lot of work himself this week, we have tweaked a few things and I think it showed in the performance. We were right behind him. It’s a professional bunch of players so we were always going to go out and give it our all whoever was in charge.”