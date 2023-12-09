What Sunderland fans are saying about Mike Dodds, Alex Pritchard, Jobe Bellingham and West Brom win
What Sunderland fans are saying after their side's 2-1 win over West Brom at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over West Brom – and fans have been reacting on social media.
An interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, took charge of the team following Tony Mowbray’s sacking earlier in the week.
After a goalless first half, Sunderland took the lead when Dan Ballard headed home Alex Pritchard’s free-kick, before Dan Neil added a second six minutes from time.
West Brom substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante pulled one back for the Baggies but it was too little too late.
Here's how some Sunderland fans reacted to the result:
@MichaelPotts_: Superb performance, superb game. Immense character (again) from this young #SAFC lot after losing Uncle Tony. Delighted for Mike Dodds - could tell he properly wanted that one and his sub changed the game. Ballard, Hume, Pritch 10/10.
@bamgboyeolu: Mike Dodds got it spot on it’s been a tough week for us it’s good to see produce better performance
@AlexSAFC17: Ballard massive. Hume so many big tackles. Jobe a born number nine. Clarke electric. Pritch changed the game. Dan Neil is a beautiful man. So much quality in this team.
@Cain_Paul75: I'm happy with a 2-1 scoreline, but once again, the officials have lost the plot. Jobe onside for 'first goal', Pritchard hit with an elbow and only a yellow given. Plus, quite a few other decisions for both teams. The EFL need to sort this out.
@blake_keeble: Great win and response from a young group considering they lost a manager they loved this week. Domination, matureness and quality shown against one of the best in the division… reflecting a resilient bunch at #SAFC
@SierraLeeholme: Much needed win for the ethical wizards that! Should’ve been more comfortable with Jobe's perfectly good goal being ruled out but the less said about EFL officiating the better. Onto a really difficult game against Leeds on Tuesday!!!
@Padraigthe4th: Very tidy performance all things considered. WBA are a well-organised and well-structured side. Deserved the win on the balance of play, thought Ballard was class and Pritchard changed the game when he came on.