What Sunderland fans are saying after their side's 2-1 win over West Brom at the Stadium of Light.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over West Brom – and fans have been reacting on social media.

An interim coaching team, led by Mike Dodds, took charge of the team following Tony Mowbray’s sacking earlier in the week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a goalless first half, Sunderland took the lead when Dan Ballard headed home Alex Pritchard’s free-kick, before Dan Neil added a second six minutes from time.

West Brom substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante pulled one back for the Baggies but it was too little too late.

Here's how some Sunderland fans reacted to the result:

@MichaelPotts_: Superb performance, superb game. Immense character (again) from this young #SAFC lot after losing Uncle Tony. Delighted for Mike Dodds - could tell he properly wanted that one and his sub changed the game. Ballard, Hume, Pritch 10/10.

@bamgboyeolu: Mike Dodds got it spot on it’s been a tough week for us it’s good to see produce better performance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@AlexSAFC17: Ballard massive. Hume so many big tackles. Jobe a born number nine. Clarke electric. Pritch changed the game. Dan Neil is a beautiful man. So much quality in this team.

@Cain_Paul75: I'm happy with a 2-1 scoreline, but once again, the officials have lost the plot. Jobe onside for 'first goal', Pritchard hit with an elbow and only a yellow given. Plus, quite a few other decisions for both teams. The EFL need to sort this out.

@blake_keeble: Great win and response from a young group considering they lost a manager they loved this week. Domination, matureness and quality shown against one of the best in the division… reflecting a resilient bunch at #SAFC

@SierraLeeholme: Much needed win for the ethical wizards that! Should’ve been more comfortable with Jobe's perfectly good goal being ruled out but the less said about EFL officiating the better. Onto a really difficult game against Leeds on Tuesday!!!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Padraigthe4th: Very tidy performance all things considered. WBA are a well-organised and well-structured side. Deserved the win on the balance of play, thought Ballard was class and Pritchard changed the game when he came on.