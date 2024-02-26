Callum Styles says Sunderland have tried to sign him in previous transfer window and feared a move may not happen when he required an operation in January.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery to remove his appendix last month, before completing his switch to Wearside on an initial loan deal from Barnsley - with a club option for Sunderland to make the deal permanent this summer. Styles was able to make his Black Cats debut during Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Swansea, returning to action earlier than expected.

When asked about how his move to Sunderland came about, Styles explained: "It’s been around for a few windows and the old manager (Tony) Mowbray wanted me in, then Michael Beale wanted me in. It just came around in January and I thought to play at the highest level I can, and for a big team like this, I’d love to do it. Obviously I didn’t expect to have the operation, that came out of nowhere, but we got it over the line which is the main thing."

Asked if he feared the move wouldn't happen, the midfielder replied: “As soon as I found out I had to have an operation I just thought that’s me done for kind of the season. I didn’t know much about it. The surgeon said six to eight weeks I’d be back and I’m back in four weeks."

On how he felt when he thought the move to Sunderland wouldn't go through, Styles said: "It was gutting, especially with a team like Sunderland, but it ended up going though which is the main thing. I’m buzzing to be here and am just excited to be with this team."

There has also been a lot of change on Wearside since Styles' arrival, with head coach Michael Beale leaving the club and interim boss Mike Dodds taking charge until the end of the season.

"There are a lot of things that have happened this season," Styles added: "A lot of ups and downs, a lot of change. We’ve just got to knuckle down as a group, stick together and hopefully get some wins.