Callum Styles says he's back earlier than expected after making his Sunderland debut against Swansea at the Stadium of Light.

The 23-year-old joined the Black Cats on an initial loan deal from Barnsley in January, with a club option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Styles has been unavailable in recent weeks after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix but was named in Sunderland's starting XI for their 2-1 defeat against Swansea, playing an hour before being replaced by Romaine Mundle at the Stadium of Light.

"It was earlier than expected my return," said Styles when asked about making his Black Cats debut. "I've worked hard to get back to fitness. Obviously the result isn't what everyone wanted but to be out on the pitch in front of the fans is my goal and I've achieved it.

"The fans, the stadium, it was packed. It's just so annoying that the result didn't go our way. I was buzzing to be out there."

Styles predominantly played as a central midfielder for Barnsley in League One this season, yet started as a left wing-back against Swansea, before moving to the right wing when Sunderland changed shape.

