Mike Dodds’ side fell a goal down in the 19th minute when Swans winger Ronald opened the scoring. The Brazilian then netted his second of the match nine minutes later, while the visitors could have scored more in the first half. Luke O’Nien managed to pull a goal back for Sunderland 13 minutes from time but it was too little too late.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
Pushed an early effort into the path of Ronald for the opener but made some decent stops in the half that prevented Sunderland from being cut adrift in the game. Almost scored a late equaliser. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Luke O’Nien - 5
His pass into midfield was intercepted well by Allen for the second goal. Uncertain at times with the passing options never great in front of him. Scored in the second half but a tough afternoon. 5 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Jenson Seelt - 4
Didn’t really take the chance to stake a claim on his return to the side in his favoured position, but will get another chance to show what he’s made of next week. 4 Photo: Frank Reid
4. Leo Hjelde - 4
Struggled defensively in the first half, caught in possession too often and alongside Styles not able to stop Ronald. Like many of his team-mates, more comfortable after the formation change and in the second half. 4 Photo: Frank Reid