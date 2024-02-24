News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Leo Hjelde after Swansea's second goal. Photo: Frank ReidLeo Hjelde after Swansea's second goal. Photo: Frank Reid
Leo Hjelde after Swansea's second goal. Photo: Frank Reid

'Struggled': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after Swansea loss - including six 4s

Phil Smith’s Sunderland player ratings after the Black Cats’
By Phil Smith
Published 24th Feb 2024, 17:15 GMT

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

Mike Dodds’ side fell a goal down in the 19th minute when Swans winger Ronald opened the scoring. The Brazilian then netted his second of the match nine minutes later, while the visitors could have scored more in the first half. Luke O’Nien managed to pull a goal back for Sunderland 13 minutes from time but it was too little too late.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at the Stadium of Light:

Pushed an early effort into the path of Ronald for the opener but made some decent stops in the half that prevented Sunderland from being cut adrift in the game. Almost scored a late equaliser. 6

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Pushed an early effort into the path of Ronald for the opener but made some decent stops in the half that prevented Sunderland from being cut adrift in the game. Almost scored a late equaliser. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
His pass into midfield was intercepted well by Allen for the second goal. Uncertain at times with the passing options never great in front of him. Scored in the second half but a tough afternoon. 5

2. Luke O’Nien - 5

His pass into midfield was intercepted well by Allen for the second goal. Uncertain at times with the passing options never great in front of him. Scored in the second half but a tough afternoon. 5 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Didn’t really take the chance to stake a claim on his return to the side in his favoured position, but will get another chance to show what he’s made of next week. 4

3. Jenson Seelt - 4

Didn’t really take the chance to stake a claim on his return to the side in his favoured position, but will get another chance to show what he’s made of next week. 4 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Struggled defensively in the first half, caught in possession too often and alongside Styles not able to stop Ronald. Like many of his team-mates, more comfortable after the formation change and in the second half. 4

4. Leo Hjelde - 4

Struggled defensively in the first half, caught in possession too often and alongside Styles not able to stop Ronald. Like many of his team-mates, more comfortable after the formation change and in the second half. 4 Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandPhil SmithSwanseaStadium of LightLuke O'Nien