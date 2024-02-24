Sunderland 1 Swansea 2: Highlights as Luke O'Nien goal not enough after Ronald brace for visitors
Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?
Mike Dodds’ side fell a goal down in the 19th minute when Swans winger Ronald opened the scoring. The Brazilian then netted his second of the match nine minutes later, while the visitors could have scored more in the first half. Luke O’Nien managed to pull a goal back for Sunderland 13 minutes from time but it was too little too late.
Here's how the game played out:
Sunderland vs Swansea
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (O'Nien, 77) Swansea 2 (Ronald, 19, 28)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Seelt, O'Nien, Hjelde (Aouchiche, 85), Styles (Mundle, 60), Neil, Ekwah, Ba (Rigg, 72), Bellingham, Rusyn (Hemir, 72) Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Mundle, Rigg, Kelly, Lavery, Aouchiche, Hemir, Burstow
Swansea XI: Rushworth, Naughton (Darling, 88), Cabango, Wood, Tymon, Grimes, Cullen (Patino, 78), Allen (Fulton, 63), Ronald (Cooper, 88), Placheta, Patterson (Yates, 63)
Subs: Fisher, Darling, Fulton, Patino, Kukharevych, Sagoe Jr, Cooper, Lissah, Yates
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 SWANSEA 2
Reaction from the Stadium of Light.
90+5 Patterson goes close!
Patterson's header is saved after Hume's corner!
90+4' Patterson up for a corner
Sunderland play it short but Swansea clear.
90+3' Dodds booked
Dodds has also been shown a yellow card for coming onto the pitch to try and get the ball back.
90+2' Darling booked
Darling is booked for kicking the ball away.
FIVE minutes added time
Five minutes added on.
88' More Swansea changes
ON: Darling and Cooper
OFF: Naughton and Ronald
88' Swansea corner
Swansea are able to relieve some pressure as Patterson tips Ronald's shot into the side-netting.
85' Aouchiche introduced
Aouchiche replaces Hjelde for the hosts.