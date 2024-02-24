Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

Mike Dodds’ side fell a goal down in the 19th minute when Swans winger Ronald opened the scoring. The Brazilian then netted his second of the match nine minutes later, while the visitors could have scored more in the first half. Luke O’Nien managed to pull a goal back for Sunderland 13 minutes from time but it was too little too late.