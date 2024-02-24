News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Live

Sunderland 1 Swansea 2: Highlights as Luke O'Nien goal not enough after Ronald brace for visitors

How it played out as Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 24th Feb 2024, 08:50 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 17:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland were beaten 2-1 by Swansea at the Stadium of Light – but how did each player fare for the Black Cats?

Mike Dodds’ side fell a goal down in the 19th minute when Swans winger Ronald opened the scoring. The Brazilian then netted his second of the match nine minutes later, while the visitors could have scored more in the first half. Luke O’Nien managed to pull a goal back for Sunderland 13 minutes from time but it was too little too late.

Here's how the game played out:

Sunderland vs Swansea

14:15 GMTUpdated 16:50 GMT

LIVE: Sunderland 1 (O'Nien, 77) Swansea 2 (Ronald, 19, 28)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Seelt, O'Nien, Hjelde (Aouchiche, 85), Styles (Mundle, 60), Neil, Ekwah, Ba (Rigg, 72), Bellingham, Rusyn (Hemir, 72) Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Mundle, Rigg, Kelly, Lavery, Aouchiche, Hemir, Burstow

Swansea XI: Rushworth, Naughton (Darling, 88), Cabango, Wood, Tymon, Grimes, Cullen (Patino, 78), Allen (Fulton, 63), Ronald (Cooper, 88), Placheta, Patterson (Yates, 63)

Subs: Fisher, Darling, Fulton, Patino, Kukharevych, Sagoe Jr, Cooper, Lissah, Yates

16:58 GMT

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 SWANSEA 2

Reaction from the Stadium of Light.

16:56 GMT

90+5 Patterson goes close!

Patterson's header is saved after Hume's corner!

16:55 GMT

90+4' Patterson up for a corner

Sunderland play it short but Plymouth clear.

16:53 GMT

90+3' Dodds booked

Dodds has also been shown a yellow card for coming onto the pitch to try and get the ball back.

16:52 GMT

90+2' Darling booked

Darling is booked for kicking the ball away.

16:50 GMT

FIVE minutes added time

Five minutes added on.

16:49 GMT

88' More Swansea changes

ON: Darling and Cooper

OFF: Naughton and Ronald

16:49 GMT

88' Swansea corner

Swansea are able to relieve some pressure as Patterson tips Ronald's shot into the side-netting.

16:46 GMT

85' Aouchiche introduced

Aouchiche replaces Hjelde for the hosts.

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Swansea CityTeam news