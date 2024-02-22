Sunderland have confirmed interim boss Mike Dodds will take charge of the team for the remainder of the season - but who could they appoint at the end of the campaign?

The Black Cats have 13 games remaining this term, with hopes they could make a late play-off push in the coming months. Several names have been linked with the vacancy in recent weeks and months, with time for the Sunderland hierarchy to consider their options.

Here are some of the names who have been mentioned, including some who could take charge and some who probably won’t:

1 . Roy Keane - Probably won't Keane is a popular figure on Wearside after winning promotion from the Championship with Sunderland in 2007. The Black Cats considered bringing the Irishman back to the Stadium of Light in 2022, before appointing Alex Neil, yet their discussions didn't align.

2 . Will Still - Could happen Still was considered for the Sunderland job after Tony Mowbray's departure back in December yet he stayed at French club Reims, who he guided to an 11th-place finish in Ligue 1 last season. The 31-year-old is under contract until 2025 but has expressed a desire to manage in the Premier League, or at an ambitious Championship club.

3 . Julien Sable - Probably won't Nice assistant coach Sable was strongly linked with the Sunderland job back in December, yet there weren't any indications he was a serious contender. The Frenchman remains at Nice, working under Francesco Farioli, who has also been linked with the Sunderland job in the past.