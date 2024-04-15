Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dan Ballard says he’s gained even more respect for Mike Dodds since the Sunderland coach took charge of the side.

Dodds was named Sunderland’s interim head coach in February but endured a challenging spell, with the side losing four consecutive matches following Michael Beale’s departure. Since then, the Black Cats have recorded five clean sheets in their last six games, with signs of improvement aside from a 5-1 defeat against Blackburn earlier this month.

“I think take that game out of it, we have been very solid and limited very good teams to not very much,” said Ballard when referencing the Blackburn game following Sunderland’s 1-0 win over West Brom. “We have probably sacrificed a little bit at the top end of the pitch, we haven’t scored as many goals as what we would like. That has been the story of this season I think.

“I feel comfortable in that back four, back five. Whatever system we play the gaffer’s tactics are spot on every week, even against Blackburn that was down to the players. He’s a brilliant coach and sets us up perfectly every week. It’s about us keeping our concentration.

“I think he said it himself, the Blackburn game was a learning curve for him, not to come off the players because it was our fault. Even though it was our fault he still took the blame which shows he’s a good coach. We respect him, he’s done really well. He works so hard behind the scenes and it’s nice to be able to deliver some good results for him because he works so hard.”

Dodds is expected to remain part of Sunderland’s first-team coaching staff when the club appoint a new head coach this summer, after over two years working with the senior squad.

“I think all the lads had huge respect for him before and we maybe have more respect for him now,” added Ballard. “He’s had to take on a lot of work himself. He did a lot of work behind the scenes before but now the limelight is on him he’s got that extra pressure. I don’t think it will change too much whatever the decision is going forward, but we respect him and like him as a coach.”

Asked if it has impacted the squad not knowing who will be in charge next season, Ballard replied: “It doesn’t really get discussed. There is no point looking into the future. We just have to focus on now, listen to the man in charge at the minute and what will be will be.”