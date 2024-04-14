Mike Dodds explains Anthony Patterson injury scare in Sunderland win over West Brom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mike Dodds is confident that Anthony Patterson to finish the Championship campaign but admits the goalkeeper is one of a few in the squad who will benefit from a rest this summer.

Patterson needed treatment late in the 1-0 win over West Brom, a stoppage that allowed Dodds to make an important tweak to his Sunderland formation. After a period of West Brom pressure, Sunderland switched to a back four and quickly retook control of the game as Callum Styles moved into midfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dodds insisted Patterson's concern was a genuine one, but says there is no injury issue to be concerned with moving forward.

"Patto has now played over 100 league games consecutively, and he is probably someone who needs the break coming up," Dodds said.

"The summer is going to be really important for him, to switch off and forget about football - he's still a young man.

"It wasn't gamesmanship at all, there's probably four or five that are giving everything and have done that now for two seasons. Trai Hume has played from [last] January onwards, has played with the national team as well, Dan Ballard... when you get to this end stage of the season I think your body starts to send you some warning signs. Patto is fine, he'll be fine I think and I'm pretty sure he'll be available for Saturday."