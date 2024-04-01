Sunderland 1 Blackburn 5: Highlights after Sammie Szmodics goals in big win for visitors
Sunderland were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.
Mike Dodds’ side fell two goals down in the first half after a brace from Sammie Szmodics. The visitors then quickly put the game beyond doubt as Ryan Hedges and Tyhys Dolen got on the scoresheet within nine minutes of the restart.
Chris Rigg did pull a goal back for the hosts, before Blackburn substitute Andrew Moran made it 5-1 nine minutes from time. Here’s how the game played out:
LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Rigg, 77) Blackburn 5 (Szmodics, 29, 36) (Hedges, 47) (Dolan, 54) (Moran, 81)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Styles, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts (Clarke, 55), Aouchiche (Dack, 55), Mundle (Rigg, 55), Bellingham
Subs: Bishop, Hjelde, Pembele, Ba, Clarke, Rigg, Dack, Hemir, Burstow
Blackburn XI: Pears, Brittain, Hyam. S. Wharton, Pickering (Chrisene, 19) , Tronstad, Rankin-Costello (Carter, 74), Hedges (Markanday, 74), Szmodics, Gallagher (Moran, 67), Dolan
Subs: Wahlstedt, Carter, Buckley, McFadzean, Moran, Buckley, Markanday, Telovic, Chrisene
Reaction from Mike Dodds
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 BLACKBURN 5
Reaction from the Stadium of Light.
90+2' Dack shot saved
Clarke sets up Dack, whose low effort is saved by Pears.
Four minutes added time
Four minutes added on.
87' Blackburn fans ole-ing
The away fans are ole-ing their side's passes.
It's been a dismal afternoon for Sunderland.
81' Goal Blackburn (Moran)
Blackburn add a fifth.
Markanday's cross is sent back across goal by Szmodics before Moran converts.
1-5.
77' GOAL! RIGG!
Sunderland have one back.
Dack meets Neil's cross before Pears keeps out the latter's header. Rigg was alert to convertg the rebound.
1-4.
74' More Blackburn changes
ON: Carter and Markanday
OFF: Hedges and Rankin-Costello
72' Another Blackburn chance
Moran sets up Hedges who manages to get a shot off inside the Sunderland box.
The effort was straight at Patterson.
