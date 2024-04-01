Live

Sunderland 1 Blackburn 5: Highlights after Sammie Szmodics goals in big win for visitors

How it played out as Sunderland were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
Joe Nicholson
Published 1st Apr 2024, 09:35 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2024, 17:24 BST
Sunderland were thumped 5-1 by Blackburn at the Stadium of Light in the Championship.

Mike Dodds’ side fell two goals down in the first half after a brace from Sammie Szmodics. The visitors then quickly put the game beyond doubt as Ryan Hedges and Tyhys Dolen got on the scoresheet within nine minutes of the restart.

Chris Rigg did pull a goal back for the hosts, before Blackburn substitute Andrew Moran made it 5-1 nine minutes from time. Here’s how the game played out:

Sunderland vs Blackburn

14:17 BSTUpdated 16:46 BST

LIVE: Sunderland 1 (Rigg, 77) Blackburn 5 (Szmodics, 29, 36) (Hedges, 47) (Dolan, 54) (Moran, 81)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, O’Nien, Ballard, Styles, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts (Clarke, 55), Aouchiche (Dack, 55), Mundle (Rigg, 55), Bellingham

Subs: Bishop, Hjelde, Pembele, Ba, Clarke, Rigg, Dack, Hemir, Burstow

Blackburn XI: Pears, Brittain, Hyam. S. Wharton, Pickering (Chrisene, 19) , Tronstad, Rankin-Costello (Carter, 74), Hedges (Markanday, 74), Szmodics, Gallagher (Moran, 67), Dolan

Subs: Wahlstedt, Carter, Buckley, McFadzean, Moran, Buckley, Markanday, Telovic, Chrisene

17:22 BST

Reaction from Mike Dodds

16:59 BSTUpdated 17:00 BST

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 1 BLACKBURN 5

Reaction from the Stadium of Light.

16:55 BST

90+2' Dack shot saved

Clarke sets up Dack, whose low effort is saved by Pears.

16:54 BST

Four minutes added time

Four minutes added on.

16:54 BST

87' Blackburn fans ole-ing

The away fans are ole-ing their side's passes.

It's been a dismal afternoon for Sunderland.

16:46 BST

81' Goal Blackburn (Moran)

Blackburn add a fifth.

Markanday's cross is sent back across goal by Szmodics before Moran converts.

1-5.

16:41 BSTUpdated 16:43 BST

77' GOAL! RIGG!

Sunderland have one back.

Dack meets Neil's cross before Pears keeps out the latter's header. Rigg was alert to convertg the rebound.

1-4.

16:37 BST

74' More Blackburn changes

ON: Carter and Markanday

OFF: Hedges and Rankin-Costello

16:36 BST

72' Another Blackburn chance

Moran sets up Hedges who manages to get a shot off inside the Sunderland box.

The effort was straight at Patterson.

