Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has revealed he had an interview for the Sunderland job following Lee Johnson’s sacking two years ago.

The Black Cats eventually appointed Alex Neil in February 2022, before they won promotion back to the Championship via the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After a season playing for Aston Villa, Terry spent three years as Dean Smith’s assistant at Villa Park, following the defender’s retirement as a player in 2018. The former England captain has also said he interviewed for the Newcastle job after leaving Villa but admits he wasn’t ready for the role at that stage.

When discussing his subsequent interview with Sunderland, Terry told Up Front with Simon Jordan: “After that I had a really, really good interview with Sunderland. They’d just sacked Lee Johnson. They were sitting third in the table in League One. I’d spent probably two weeks looking at games, looking at the team, the players, knew everyone.

“I had a really good meeting, came away thinking that’s mine. I got on really well with the sporting director (Kristjaan Speakman) and all of that. I got the message, ‘it went really well, just a little bit inexperienced.’ It was the same with another one, just no experience.

“To be honest I didn’t really want to go as low as League One but I promise you Sunderland was getting up that year. That’s the one I feel like got away that would have given me a promotion straight away and I’m on my way after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now I’m kind of not even getting phone calls within that to go and interview with teams, with owners. Am I looking? A little bit, I’m not throwing myself out there. I’m a little bit like, if someone wants me I think they should come to me a little bit.“