Watford appoint ex-Man Utd man ahead of Sunderland and Middlesbrough fixtures
Watford have appointed former midfielder Tom Cleverley as their permanent head coach ahead of Saturday’s match against Sunderland.
The 34-year-old took charge of the side on an interim basis last month, following the sacking of Valerien Ismael, and has overseen seven Championship matches. Following a 1-0 win at Birmingham in Cleverley’s first match in charge, the Hornets have recorded five draws, while losing 3-2 at Southampton.
After retiring as a player last summer, Cleverly, who came through the ranks at Manchester United, was appointed as Watford’s under-18s boss in July, before taking charge of the senior team. Watford sit 15th in the Championship table, three points behind Sunderland, ahead of their league meeting at Vicarage Road this weekend. The Hornets will then face Middlesbrough on the final day of the regular Championship season.
Sunderland beat Watford 2-0 at the Stadium of Light back in October, after goals from Niall Huggins and Abdoullah Ba, when Tony Mowbray was still in charge of the Black Cats.
