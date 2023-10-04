Sunderland 2 Watford 0: Highlights after Niall Huggins and Abdoullah Ba goals plus Ryan Andrews red card
How it played out as Sunderland beat Watford 2-0 at the Stadium of Light after goals from Niall Huggins and Abdoullah Ba.
Sunderland recorded their fifth win in six games after a 2-0 victory over Watford at the Stadium of Light – but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side?
The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Niall Huggins made an excellent run into the opposition’s penalty area before beating goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann with a powerful finish.
After withstanding some early pressure at the start of the second half, Sunderland scored a second in the 62nd minute when Abdoullah Ba headed home from close range.
Watford were then reduced to 10 men three minutes from time when substitute Ryan Andrews was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Jack Clarke.
Here’s how the game played out:
RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Huggins, 43) (Ba, 62) Watford 0
FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 WATFORD 0
90+5’ Rigg on for Sunderland
ON: Rigg
OFF: Bellingham
SIX minutes added time
90’ Two more Sunderland changes
ON: Rusyn and Hemir
OFF: Clarke and Burstow
87’ Red card Watford (Andrews)
Andrews is shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Clarke.
Watford are down to 10 men.
84’ Aouchiche’s free-kick hits the wall
Aouchiche tried to dink his free-kick over the wall but couldn’t get it high enough.
83’ Porteous booked
Now Porteous is booked for a late tackle on Clarke on the edge of Watford’s box.