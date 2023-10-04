News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland 2 Watford 0: Highlights after Niall Huggins and Abdoullah Ba goals plus Ryan Andrews red card

How it played out as Sunderland beat Watford 2-0 at the Stadium of Light after goals from Niall Huggins and Abdoullah Ba.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 22:47 BST
Sunderland recorded their fifth win in six games after a 2-0 victory over Watford at the Stadium of Light – but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Niall Huggins made an excellent run into the opposition’s penalty area before beating goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann with a powerful finish.

After withstanding some early pressure at the start of the second half, Sunderland scored a second in the 62nd minute when Abdoullah Ba headed home from close range.

Watford were then reduced to 10 men three minutes from time when substitute Ryan Andrews was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Jack Clarke.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Sunderland 2 (Huggins, 43) (Ba, 62) Watford 0

22:41 BST

Reaction from Mowbray

21:44 BSTUpdated 22:04 BST

Reaction from the Stadium of Light

21:42 BST

FULL-TIME: SUNDERLAND 2 WATFORD 0

21:41 BST

90+5’ Rigg on for Sunderland

ON: Rigg

OFF: Bellingham

21:36 BST

SIX minutes added time

21:35 BST

90’ Two more Sunderland changes

ON: Rusyn and Hemir

OFF: Clarke and Burstow

21:32 BSTUpdated 21:34 BST

87’ Red card Watford (Andrews)

Andrews is shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Clarke.

Watford are down to 10 men.

21:29 BSTUpdated 21:32 BST

84’ Aouchiche’s free-kick hits the wall

Aouchiche tried to dink his free-kick over the wall but couldn’t get it high enough.

21:28 BST

83’ Porteous booked

Now Porteous is booked for a late tackle on Clarke on the edge of Watford’s box.

21:27 BST

80’ Tonight’s attendance: 38, 120

