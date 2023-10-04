Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland recorded their fifth win in six games after a 2-0 victory over Watford at the Stadium of Light – but who stood out for Tony Mowbray’s side?

The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Niall Huggins made an excellent run into the opposition’s penalty area before beating goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann with a powerful finish.

After withstanding some early pressure at the start of the second half, Sunderland scored a second in the 62nd minute when Abdoullah Ba headed home from close range.

Watford were then reduced to 10 men three minutes from time when substitute Ryan Andrews was shown a straight red card for a late tackle on Jack Clarke.