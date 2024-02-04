Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 1: Highlights after Nazariy Rusyn goal and Marcus Forss opener
How it played out as Sunderland drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.
After a goalless first half, the hosts took the lead in the 61st minute after a short free-kick was eventually finished by Marcus Forss from inside the penalty area. Sunderland drew level with seven minutes remaining, though, when Nazariy Rusyn’s low effort from distance beat goalkeeper Tom Glover.
Here's how the game played out:
Middlesbrough vs Sunderland
LIVE: Middlesbrough 1 (Forss, 61) Sunderland 1 (Rusyn, 83)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Ba (Roberts, 67), Bellingham, Clarke, Burstow (Rusyn, 67)
Sub: Bishop, Seelt, Pembele Roberts, Aouchiche, Kelly, Mundle, Rusyn, Hemir
Middlesbrough XI: Glover, Ayling, Fry, van den Berg, Engel (Thomas, 84), Howson, Barlaser (O'Brien, 78), Hackney, Greenwood (Silvera, 78), Azaz, Forss (Coburn, 78)
Subs: Jones, Clarke, Dijksteel, Thomas, Gilbert, O’Brien, McNair, Silvera, Coburn
FULL-TIME: MIDDLESBROUGH 1 SUNDERLAND 1
Reaction from the Riverside
90+6' Seelt replaces Ballard
A late change.
90+5' Ballard down
Ballard is down after a tangle with Coburn. The Sunderland defender is holding his shoulder.
90+2' Ekwah booked
Ekwah is shown a yellow card after bringing down Silvera to stop a counter attack.
SIX minutes added time
Six minutes added on
89' Almost an own goal
Thomas almost puts the ball into his own net after Clarke's low cross from the left.
87' Clarke having more influence
Clarke is now receiving the ball more often on the left and is looking bright.
Luke Thomas has also replaced Engel for the hosts.
83' GOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!! RUSYN!!!
Sunderland are level!
It looked like Rusyn would have too much to do after Clarke switched the ball from left to right.
Rusyn the received the ball on the edge of the box and tried his luck. The ball bounced in front of Glover, who should have done better, and found the net.
1-1!
80' Ballard heads wide
Clarke's in-swinging free-kick is met by Ballard who glanced a header wide of the far post.