Middlesbrough 1 Sunderland 1: Highlights after Nazariy Rusyn goal and Marcus Forss opener

How it played out as Sunderland drew 1-1 with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium in the Championship.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 4th Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT
Updated 4th Feb 2024, 14:01 GMT
Sunderland came from behind to draw 1-1 with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

After a goalless first half, the hosts took the lead in the 61st minute after a short free-kick was eventually finished by Marcus Forss from inside the penalty area. Sunderland drew level with seven minutes remaining, though, when Nazariy Rusyn’s low effort from distance beat goalkeeper Tom Glover.

Here's how the game played out:

Middlesbrough vs Sunderland

11:10 GMTUpdated 13:49 GMT

LIVE: Middlesbrough 1 (Forss, 61) Sunderland 1 (Rusyn, 83)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien, Hjelde, Neil, Ekwah, Ba (Roberts, 67), Bellingham, Clarke, Burstow (Rusyn, 67)

Sub: Bishop, Seelt, Pembele Roberts, Aouchiche, Kelly, Mundle, Rusyn, Hemir

Middlesbrough XI: Glover, Ayling, Fry, van den Berg, Engel (Thomas, 84), Howson, Barlaser (O'Brien, 78), Hackney, Greenwood (Silvera, 78), Azaz, Forss (Coburn, 78)

Subs: Jones, Clarke, Dijksteel, Thomas, Gilbert, O’Brien, McNair, Silvera, Coburn

13:57 GMT

FULL-TIME: MIDDLESBROUGH 1 SUNDERLAND 1

Reaction from the Riverside

13:55 GMT

90+6' Seelt replaces Ballard

A late change.

13:54 GMT

90+5' Ballard down

Ballard is down after a tangle with Coburn. The Sunderland defender is holding his shoulder.

13:50 GMT

90+2' Ekwah booked

Ekwah is shown a yellow card after bringing down Silvera to stop a counter attack.

13:49 GMT

SIX minutes added time

Six minutes added on

13:48 GMT

89' Almost an own goal

Thomas almost puts the ball into his own net after Clarke's low cross from the left.

13:46 GMTUpdated 13:48 GMT

87' Clarke having more influence

Clarke is now receiving the ball more often on the left and is looking bright.

Luke Thomas has also replaced Engel for the hosts.

13:41 GMTUpdated 13:44 GMT

83' GOOOOAAAAALLLLLL!!! RUSYN!!!

Sunderland are level!

It looked like Rusyn would have too much to do after Clarke switched the ball from left to right.

Rusyn the received the ball on the edge of the box and tried his luck. The ball bounced in front of Glover, who should have done better, and found the net.

1-1!

13:37 GMT

80' Ballard heads wide

Clarke's in-swinging free-kick is met by Ballard who glanced a header wide of the far post.

