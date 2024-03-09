Live

Southampton 4 Sunderland 2: Highlights as Joe Rothwell double gives hosts win after Jobe Bellingham goal

Live updates, analysis and reaction from St Mary's Stadium as Sunderland face Southampton in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 9th Mar 2024, 08:20 GMT
Updated 9th Mar 2024, 17:05 GMT
Sunderland were beaten 4-2 by Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium in the Championship.

The Black Cats fell two goals down in the first half after Stuart Armstrong’s opener and an Adam Armstrong penalty. Sunderland managed to draw level after the interval, though, after goals from Romaine Mundle and Jobe Bellingham during a nine-minute spell.

Yet Southampton took the points after substitute Joe Rothwell scored twice from close range. Here's how the game played out:

Southampton vs Sunderland

14:22 GMTUpdated 16:48 GMT

LIVE: Southampton 4 (S. Armstrong, 10) (A. Armstrong, 38, pen) (Rothwell, 78, 81) Sunderland 2 (Mundle, 62) (Bellingham, 72)

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Seelt, Ballard (Styles, 71), Hjelde, Neil, Rigg (Aouchiche, 56), Bellingham, Ba, Mundle (Ekwah, 88), Burstow (Rusyn, 56) Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Ekwah, Aouchiche, Hemir, Lavery, Jones, Styles, Rusyn

Southampton XI: Bazunu, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens (Bree, 73), Manning, Downes, Smallbone (Aribo, 57), S Armstrong (Rothwell, 73), Brooks (Sulemana, 57), A Armstrong, Adams (Mara, 84)

Subs: Lumley, Bree, Charles, Rothwell, Aribo, Dibling, Edozie, Sulemana, Mara

17:00 GMT

FULL-TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 4 SUNDERLAND 2

Reaction from St Mary's Stadium

16:54 GMT

90+4' Wide from Sulemana

Another chance for Southampton as Sulemana curls a low shot into the side-netting.

16:51 GMT

90+1' Aouchiche effort saved

Aouchiche's low shot is held by Bazunu.

16:50 GMT

SEVEN minutes added time

Seven minutes added on.

16:48 GMT

88' Another Sunderland change

ON: Ekwah

OFF: Mundle

16:47 GMT

87' Over the bar

That could have been a fifth for Southampton as Sulemana's effort was blocked by Hjelde.

Mara then headed the following corner over the crossbar.

16:44 GMT

84' Another Southampton changes

ON: Mara

OFF: Adams

16:42 GMT

81' Goal Southampton (Rothwell again)

Sunderland are so open now.

Rothwell carried the ball forward from midfield before setting up Adam Armstrong on the right of the box.

The forward's effort was cleared off the line by Hume before Rothwell converted the rebound.

4-2.

16:39 GMT

78' Goal Southampton (Rothwell)

Southampton are back ahead.

Sunderland are now playing with a back four of Hume, Seelt, Hjelde and Styles and look stretched.

Adam Armstrong broke down the right before sending a low cross into the box. Rothwell was free to fire a low shot past Patterson.

3-2.

