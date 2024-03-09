Southampton 4 Sunderland 2: Highlights as Joe Rothwell double gives hosts win after Jobe Bellingham goal
Sunderland were beaten 4-2 by Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium in the Championship.
The Black Cats fell two goals down in the first half after Stuart Armstrong’s opener and an Adam Armstrong penalty. Sunderland managed to draw level after the interval, though, after goals from Romaine Mundle and Jobe Bellingham during a nine-minute spell.
Yet Southampton took the points after substitute Joe Rothwell scored twice from close range. Here's how the game played out:
LIVE: Southampton 4 (S. Armstrong, 10) (A. Armstrong, 38, pen) (Rothwell, 78, 81) Sunderland 2 (Mundle, 62) (Bellingham, 72)
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Seelt, Ballard (Styles, 71), Hjelde, Neil, Rigg (Aouchiche, 56), Bellingham, Ba, Mundle (Ekwah, 88), Burstow (Rusyn, 56) Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Ekwah, Aouchiche, Hemir, Lavery, Jones, Styles, Rusyn
Southampton XI: Bazunu, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Stephens (Bree, 73), Manning, Downes, Smallbone (Aribo, 57), S Armstrong (Rothwell, 73), Brooks (Sulemana, 57), A Armstrong, Adams (Mara, 84)
Subs: Lumley, Bree, Charles, Rothwell, Aribo, Dibling, Edozie, Sulemana, Mara
FULL-TIME: SOUTHAMPTON 4 SUNDERLAND 2
90+4' Wide from Sulemana
Another chance for Southampton as Sulemana curls a low shot into the side-netting.
90+1' Aouchiche effort saved
Aouchiche's low shot is held by Bazunu.
SEVEN minutes added time
Seven minutes added on.
88' Another Sunderland change
ON: Ekwah
OFF: Mundle
87' Over the bar
That could have been a fifth for Southampton as Sulemana's effort was blocked by Hjelde.
Mara then headed the following corner over the crossbar.
84' Another Southampton changes
ON: Mara
OFF: Adams
81' Goal Southampton (Rothwell again)
Sunderland are so open now.
Rothwell carried the ball forward from midfield before setting up Adam Armstrong on the right of the box.
The forward's effort was cleared off the line by Hume before Rothwell converted the rebound.
4-2.
78' Goal Southampton (Rothwell)
Southampton are back ahead.
Sunderland are now playing with a back four of Hume, Seelt, Hjelde and Styles and look stretched.
Adam Armstrong broke down the right before sending a low cross into the box. Rothwell was free to fire a low shot past Patterson.
3-2.