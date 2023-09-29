Sheffield Wednesday 0 Sunderland 3: Highlights after Dan Ballard and Jack Clarke goals at Hillsborough
How it played out as Sunderland beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in the Championship at Hillsborough Stadium.
Sunderland comfortably beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at Hillsborough to move up to fourth in the Championship table.
Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Dan Ballard headed home Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner in the 5th minute, before Jack Clarke added a second two minutes later.
Clarke then scored again from the penalty spot in the 31st minute following a foul on Mason Burstow in the box.
Here’s how the game played out:
- Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume (Seelt, 86), Ballard, O’Nien, Huggins, Neil, Bellingham, Roberts (Aouchiche, 66) , Pritchard (Ba, 66), Clarke (Rigg, 76), Burstow (Rusyn, 76)
- Subs: Bishop, Seelt, Triantis, Rigg, Taylor, Aouchiche, Ba, Rusyn, Hemir
- Sheffield Wednesday XI: Vasquez, Valentin (Delgado, 73), Bernard, B. Diaby (Palmer, 79), Famewo, Paterson, Byers, Hendrick, Buckley (Gassama, 73), Musaba, Gregory (Fletcher, 79)
- Dawson, Palmer, Iorfa, Vaulks, Bakinson, Delgado, Gassama, Fletcher, Smith
FULL-TIME: SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 1 SUNDERLAND 3
Boos from the home fans at the full-time whistle.
90+6’ Wide from Musaba
Musaba sends a wild shot wide from the edge of the box.
90+3’ Byers header saved
A late chance for Wednesday as Patterson keeps out Byers’ header from point blank range.
The keeper keeps his clean sheet intact.
SEVEN MINUTES ADDED TIME
86’ Seelt on for his debut
ON: Seelt
OFF: Hume
Jenson Seelt comes on to make his Sunderland debut.
84’ Delgado booked
Delgado is booked for a late challenge on Rusyn.
Aouchiche then curled an effort wide from the following free-kick.
81’ Rusyn on the left
Rusyn has gone out to the left with Rigg playing as the furthest Sunderland player forward through the middle.
79’ More changes for Wednesday
ON: Fletcher and Palmer
OFF: Gregory and Diaby
Diaby is unable to continue after the clash of heads.