Sheffield Wednesday 0 Sunderland 3: Highlights after Dan Ballard and Jack Clarke goals at Hillsborough

How it played out as Sunderland beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 in the Championship at Hillsborough Stadium.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 29th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 23:03 BST
Sunderland comfortably beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 at Hillsborough to move up to fourth in the Championship table.

Tony Mowbray’s side took an early lead when Dan Ballard headed home Alex Pritchard’s in-swinging corner in the 5th minute, before Jack Clarke added a second two minutes later.

Clarke then scored again from the penalty spot in the 31st minute following a foul on Mason Burstow in the box.

Here’s how the game played out:

RECAP: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Sunderland 3 (Ballard, 5) (Clarke, 8, 31 pen)

23:03 BST

Reaction from Mowbray

21:59 BST

Reaction from Hillsborough

21:57 BSTUpdated 21:58 BST

FULL-TIME: SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY 1 SUNDERLAND 3

Boos from the home fans at the full-time whistle.

21:56 BST

90+6’ Wide from Musaba

Musaba sends a wild shot wide from the edge of the box.

21:53 BST

90+3’ Byers header saved

A late chance for Wednesday as Patterson keeps out Byers’ header from point blank range.

The keeper keeps his clean sheet intact.

21:50 BST

SEVEN MINUTES ADDED TIME

21:45 BST

86’ Seelt on for his debut

ON: Seelt

OFF: Hume

Jenson Seelt comes on to make his Sunderland debut.

21:44 BST

84’ Delgado booked

Delgado is booked for a late challenge on Rusyn.

Aouchiche then curled an effort wide from the following free-kick.

21:42 BST

81’ Rusyn on the left

Rusyn has gone out to the left with Rigg playing as the furthest Sunderland player forward through the middle.

21:39 BST

79’ More changes for Wednesday

ON: Fletcher and Palmer

OFF: Gregory and Diaby

Diaby is unable to continue after the clash of heads.

