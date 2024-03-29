Cardiff 0 Sunderland 2: Highlights as Adil Aouchiche penalty and Jobe Bellingham goal end Cats' winless run
Sunderland ended a seven-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium.
The Black Cats took an early lead when Jobe Bellingham was pushed in the Cardiff box, winning a penalty which Adil Aouchiche converted in the 12th minute. Aouchiche then turned provider as he set up Bellingham to make it 2-0 before half time, with the latter converting from close range.
Here's how the game played out:
Cardiff vs Sunderland
LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Aouchiche, 12, pen) (Bellingham, 27) Cardiff 0
Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard O’Nien, Styles (Hjelde, 72), Neil, Ekwah, Rigg (Mundle, 72), Aouchiche (Hemir, 81), Ba, Bellingham
Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Hjelde, Alese, Mundle, Roberts, Dack, Hemir, Burstow
Cardiff XI: Horvath, Ng, Phillips, Goutas, Wilson-Esbrand (Diedhiou, 45), Ralls (Robinson, 65), Wintle, Bowler (Meite, 77), O'Dowda, Grant, Colwill (Ramsey, 45)
Subs: Turner, Romeo, Siopis, Turnbull, Ramsey, Tanner, Meite, Robinson, Diedhiou
FULL-TIME: CARDIFF 0 SUNDERLAND 2
Reaction from the Cardiff City Stadium.
90+5' Patterson saves
Patterson saves a late header from O'Dowda following a Cardiff corner.
90+3' Mundle shot saved
Sunderland could have scored more here. Mundle's low effort from inside the box is saved by Horvath.
SIX minutes added time
Six minutes added on.
O'Nien has now gone down but is getting back to his feet.
90' Hemir shot saved
Hemir is sent through on goal but is denied by Horvath, who saved the low effort with his leg from a slight angle.
88' Ba makes way
Sunderland broke forward in numbers there after Robinson's shot was blocked for Cardiff.
Mundle then set up Ba who was stopped by Ng, who made a last-ditch challenge in the hosts box.
Ba is now making way for Dack.
82' Just wide from Ba
Ba has posed more of a threat today compared to previous weeks.
The winger curls a low effort wide after cutting in from the left.
81' Hemir comes on
Hemir replaces Aouchiche for the visitors.
81' Off the bar
Goutas' header clips the top of the crossbar after a Cardiff corner.
Sunderland just need to calm things down again.
