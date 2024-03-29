Live

Cardiff 0 Sunderland 2: Highlights as Adil Aouchiche penalty and Jobe Bellingham goal end Cats' winless run

How it played out as Sunderland beat Cardiff City 2-0 at the Cardiff City Stadium in the Championship.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 29th Mar 2024, 09:00 GMT
Updated 29th Mar 2024, 17:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Sunderland ended a seven-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Black Cats took an early lead when Jobe Bellingham was pushed in the Cardiff box, winning a penalty which Adil Aouchiche converted in the 12th minute. Aouchiche then turned provider as he set up Bellingham to make it 2-0 before half time, with the latter converting from close range.

Here's how the game played out:

Cardiff vs Sunderland

14:10 GMTUpdated 16:42 GMT

LIVE: Sunderland 2 (Aouchiche, 12, pen) (Bellingham, 27) Cardiff 0

Sunderland XI: Patterson, Hume, Ballard O’Nien, Styles (Hjelde, 72), Neil, Ekwah, Rigg (Mundle, 72), Aouchiche (Hemir, 81), Ba, Bellingham

Subs: Bishop, Pembele, Hjelde, Alese, Mundle, Roberts, Dack, Hemir, Burstow

Cardiff XI: Horvath, Ng, Phillips, Goutas, Wilson-Esbrand (Diedhiou, 45), Ralls (Robinson, 65), Wintle, Bowler (Meite, 77), O'Dowda, Grant, Colwill (Ramsey, 45)

Subs: Turner, Romeo, Siopis, Turnbull, Ramsey, Tanner, Meite, Robinson, Diedhiou

17:00 GMT

FULL-TIME: CARDIFF 0 SUNDERLAND 2

Reaction from the Cardiff City Stadium.

16:58 GMT

90+5' Patterson saves

Patterson saves a late header from O'Dowda following a Cardiff corner.

16:56 GMT

90+3' Mundle shot saved

Sunderland could have scored more here. Mundle's low effort from inside the box is saved by Horvath.

16:52 GMT

SIX minutes added time

Six minutes added on.

O'Nien has now gone down but is getting back to his feet.

16:51 GMT

90' Hemir shot saved

Hemir is sent through on goal but is denied by Horvath, who saved the low effort with his leg from a slight angle.

16:50 GMT

88' Ba makes way

Sunderland broke forward in numbers there after Robinson's shot was blocked for Cardiff.

Mundle then set up Ba who was stopped by Ng, who made a last-ditch challenge in the hosts box.

Ba is now making way for Dack.

16:44 GMT

82' Just wide from Ba

Ba has posed more of a threat today compared to previous weeks.

The winger curls a low effort wide after cutting in from the left.

16:43 GMT

81' Hemir comes on

Hemir replaces Aouchiche for the visitors.

16:43 GMT

81' Off the bar

Goutas' header clips the top of the crossbar after a Cardiff corner.

Sunderland just need to calm things down again.

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Cardiff CitySunderlandSwanseaCardiff

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.