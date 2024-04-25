Mike Dodds issues full Sunderland injury update including Dennis Cirkin latest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mike Dodds has conceded that Sunderland are unlikely to welcome back any of their currently injured players before the end of the campaign, though Dennis Cirkin has taken a major step forward in his comeback this week.

Cirkin has endured an injury-hit campaign and has not played for the Black Cats since November. Dodds says the 22-year-old now back in full training but conceded it may be too much of a risk to bring him back before the campaign draws to a close next weekend. Nazariy Rusyn is also highly unlikely to return for the final two fixtures.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Dennis is back training with the group but it might be a little tight for him," Dodds said.

"He won't be available this weekend and then the decision for all of us is whether we involve him [against Sheffield Wednesday] based on the fact that he has now been out for such a long period of time. We'll see how he trains next week and take it from there, but he has started full training with us earlier this week.

"Nazariy had his first part-training session with us today, so he won't be available on Saturday and next weekend might be too soon."

Elliot Embleton, Jay Matete and Dan Neil should all be back for the beginning of the pre-season campaign after their recent injury setbacks.

"I think both Elliot and Jay will both be back fit for when we return for pre-season," Dodds said.