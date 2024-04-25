Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland interim head coach Mike Dodds has paid tribute to Charlie Hurley and says the tributes paid to him today are a reflection of his legacy in the game.

Hurley, known to generations of Sunderland supporters as ‘The King’, died this week aged 87. An Ireland international, he is widely regarded as one of the club’s greatest ever players and was named ‘player of the century’ following a fan poll in 1979.

Dodds says the importance of Hurley to the club was quickly made clear to him following his arrival from Birmingham City and says the moving tributes paid from right across the game speak volumes about the impact he made. Dodds sent condolences to Hurley’s family and friends on behalf of all staff at the club.

“From my perspective, there are no words I can find to explain how important he was to this football club,” Dodds said on Thursday afternoon.

You look at the general outpouring of love for him today and I think that speaks volumes. From myself, the staff and the players here - we send our thoughts out to his family and friends.

“He’s a huge legend at this club. I’ve been here a relatively short period of time and he was one of the first names, when I went on stadium tours and those things, he was one of the first footballers I was told about in terms of his importance to the football club. Over 400 league games, player of the century as voted for by the fans. I can’t sum up how important he is to this football club in words, but I think the outpouring today speaks volumes to how well regarded he is. Not just in Sunderland or in the North East, but right across the wider footballing community.”

