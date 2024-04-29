Sunderland have just one Championship game remaining this season – while planning is already taking place ahead of the next campaign.

The Black Cats have managed to agree long-term deals with many of their key players over the last year, meaning they are in a strong position when it comes to potential interest. Still, as Sunderland look to strengthen in the upcoming transfer market, there will inevitably be outgoings as well.

We’ve taken a closer look at the players who are set to leave the Stadium of Light at the end of the season – as things stand – as well as others who could depart:

1 . Callum Styles - Set to leave Sunderland signed Styles, 24, on an initial loan deal in January, meaning he's set to leave at the end of the season as things stand. There is an option for the Black Cats to make the deal permanent at the end of this season, while he had been on their radar since last summer.

2 . Corry Evans - Set to leave Evans has just returned from an ACL injury, which kept him sidelined for over a year. The Sunderland captain's contract is set to expire this summer, with a club-option of a further year. The 33-year-old is looked up to in the Sunderland dressing room, while the squad is still short of options in central midfield.

3 . Mason Burstow - Set to leave Sunderland signed Burstow on a season-long loan deal from Chelsea in the summer, after trying to agree a permanent deal. The 20-year-old striker has struggled since his move to Wearside, though, scoring just once in 20 Championship appearances.