Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Will Still has already stated his desire to return to the UK this summer, with links to the Sunderland job set to intensify after the shock announcement that he would be leaving Stade de Reims with immediate effect on Thursday.

Still, who has managed the Ligue 1 club since October 22, was shortlisted for the job on Wearside following Tony Mowbray's departure last December. Talks with Still's camp did not progress, with potential compensation one major issue. It's not yet clear whether he is again a candidate as the Black Cats prepare to appoint a permanent successor to Michael Beale, but in an interview with The Athletic in February he stated he would be open to joining an 'ambitious' second-tier club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s just home,” Still said. “I want to come home. I’ve been abroad all my life, and I’ve been working in an environment that isn’t quite mine all my life. And I just want to come home.

“I would work for a Championship team without a problem,” Still says. “What I’ve now understood, I’ve now realised, is how important people are. And how important finding the right place to be is going to be for my career. And people who understand the way I work, because I’m a bit different. I’m a bit odd sometimes. But if there’s a Championship club that’s ambitious, that wants to work in the right way and be open and honest about things, and really try and push to get somewhere, then I would love to do that. Obviously, the Premier League is the ultimate dream for any manager in the world. I’m not in a rush, either. It’s not that, if I come to England, I have to go to the Premier League, or I have to go to this or that club. If something fits then it fits, and I’d be just as happy doing that.

“I’ve never really had a career plan. I’ve never set a timing on anything. I’ve just waited for opportunities to come up; see how it feels, see what it’s like.”

In the same interview Still also opened up on those links with Sunderland, saying that they were genuine but not advanced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a lot of noise for something that never really happened,” Still says.