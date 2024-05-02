Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland’s search for a new head coach potentially took a significant twist on Thursday after it was announced that Will Still was leaving his role as head coach of Stade de Reims.

The Ligue 1 side announced that Still would be leaving his role in a statement, effective immediately. It is not known whether Still is a contender for Sunderland’s vacancy but he was a prominent figure in the search to replace Tony Mowbray last December. No move progress, partly due to the significant compensation figure that would have been owed to the French club.

Still has previously made clear his desire to return to the UK and said in a statement today: “I thank Stade de Reims, President Caillot and Mathieu Lacour for giving me this unique opportunity and for supporting me throughout my journey here. I will be eternally grateful to Stade de Reims as well as everyone involved directly or indirectly with the club. I would like to thank in particular all the players with whom I was able to work, all the technical, performance, analytical, medical staff as well as the stewards, but also and above all all the supporters of this wonderful club. Our 19-match unbeaten streak last season as well as the spectacular matches at Delaune will remain unique moments for me. Delaune and Champagne will always have a special place in my life and I will remain the number one supporter of the Rouge et Blanc.”