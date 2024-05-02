Interesting development in Sunderland head coach search as Will Still leaves current role
Sunderland’s search for a new head coach potentially took a significant twist on Thursday after it was announced that Will Still was leaving his role as head coach of Stade de Reims.
The Ligue 1 side announced that Still would be leaving his role in a statement, effective immediately. It is not known whether Still is a contender for Sunderland’s vacancy but he was a prominent figure in the search to replace Tony Mowbray last December. No move progress, partly due to the significant compensation figure that would have been owed to the French club.
Still has previously made clear his desire to return to the UK and said in a statement today: “I thank Stade de Reims, President Caillot and Mathieu Lacour for giving me this unique opportunity and for supporting me throughout my journey here. I will be eternally grateful to Stade de Reims as well as everyone involved directly or indirectly with the club. I would like to thank in particular all the players with whom I was able to work, all the technical, performance, analytical, medical staff as well as the stewards, but also and above all all the supporters of this wonderful club. Our 19-match unbeaten streak last season as well as the spectacular matches at Delaune will remain unique moments for me. Delaune and Champagne will always have a special place in my life and I will remain the number one supporter of the Rouge et Blanc.”
Jean-Pierre Caillot, the club’s president, said: “Stade de Reims would like to thank Will and Nicolas Still for their investment and all these beautiful emotions experienced together. At the heart of a unique Club project, known and recognized for its ability to reveal all talents, we are proud to have been able to contribute to the emergence of a coach who knew how to impose his convictions and his playing identity. Will was one of the actors in the new cycle initiated in 2018, and has undoubtedly enabled the SDR to take another step forward, particularly in the context of the internationalization of the locker room. Will, Nico, the big Red and White family thanks you and wishes you the best for the rest of your careers.”
