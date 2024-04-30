Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alex Bass has sent AFC Wimbledon fans a farewell message as the goalkeeper prepares to return to Sunderland.

The shot-stopper joined Sunderland at the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign but only made one Carabao Cup appearance last season. Bass then joined AFC Wimbledon on loan during last summer’s window, cementing himself as first-choice at the London club.

“23-24 season done. Gutted with the way it ended and missing out on the play-offs,” Bass wrote on social media accounts after ending the season with AFC Wimbledon in League Two.

“Can’t thank everyone at Wimbledon enough, the lads, the fans and most importantly the staff members. They really make the club and have made my family feel so welcome from day 1. You DONS.”