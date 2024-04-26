The Black Cats are on the hunt for a new head coach during the off-season with interim boss Mike Dodds in control for the final four games of the 2023-24 season following the sacking of Michael Beale earlier this year.

Anthony Patterson, Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham continue to be linked with moves away from the club when the transfer window opens at the end of the current campaign. Sunderland – under transfer chiefs Kristjaan Speakman and Stuart Harvey – will also be looking to strengthen the first-team playing squad with new talent this summer after several underwhelming windows recently.

With that in mind, we take a look at 32 players from the Premier League who are set to become available to Sunderland and other clubs when their contracts expire this summer. Would you sign any of them? Let us know on The Echo’s social media accounts...

