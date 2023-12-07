The French view on Reims boss Will Still following reports he's on Sunderland's shortlist to become the club's next head coach.

Reims boss Will Still is reportedly on Sunderland's shortlist of candidates to replace Tony Mowbray - but would it be a good fit for the club and head coach?

Still, only 31, took charge of Reims in October last year, stepping up from his role as assistant coach, and led the club to a fourth-place finish.

To find our more, we caught up with French football expert Jonathan Johnson from CBS Sports Golazo to ask about Still's time at Reims - who sit fifth in Ligue 1 this term:

How has Still done at Reims?

JJ: "Still has done an excellent job since landing the Reims gig. Their transformation from Ligue 1 strugglers to potential European candidates has been nothing short of astonishing - especially the team’s initial run of form under Still. This season shows that was no fluke although it was already pretty clear."

What has been his team’s style of play?

JJ: "Still has managed to make the most with fairly limited resources so far and obviously part of that was getting Folarin Balogun to explode into form last year. He works well with younger players which has resulted in quite a vibrant and versatile squad which can adapt to different opponents. That said, there are a few standout performers such as Marshall Munetsi, Teddy Teuma and Junya Ito. "

What is the view of him in France and with Reims supporters?

JJ: "He is very popular and has quite an infectious personality which wins over players, fans, pundits and presumably club leaders with relative ease. His Belgian-English upbringing means that he was at ease in a French speaking environment despite the obvious curiosity factor when he was first promoted. Generally speaking, he is considered one of Ligue 1’s most talented tacticians and is part of a wave of younger bosses such as Francesco Farioli and Luka Elsner - Still worked with the latter in Belgium."

Do you think he’s ready for a move to England?

JJ: "Yes, he is ready for a move to England at some point. However, I am not sure that Sunderland is necessarily the right fit. Should he remain in France a bit longer and continue on this current trajectory, perhaps a Premier League club will come knocking before next summer. Then again, perhaps an exciting long-term vision for a club as well-supported as Sunderland will appeal to the West Ham United fan. I certainly see more sense in targeting Still than I do gambling on Julien Sable."

Do you think he’d be a good fit to work with Sunderland’s young squad?