Reports have suggested that Will Still is a potential candidate to succeed Tony Mowbray - but is he open to managing in the Championship?

Head coach Tony Mowbray was dismissed by Sunderland on Monday evening with the Black Cats sitting in ninth position in the Championship and three points off the play-offs spots.

Since then, much speculation has arisen as to who the Black Cats' new manager could be with Will Still's name mentioned several times. Here, we take a look at everything you need to know:

Who is Will Still?

Still is a Belgian-English football manager who is currently head coach of Ligue 1 club Reims in France.

Still has caught the eye of football circles and fans on social media after becoming relatively successful at just 31 years of age and admitting to honing some of his skills on the popular video game Football Manager.

Born in Belgium to English parents, Still played both amateur and semi-professional football before becoming assistant manager of Preston North End's under-14 team and then going on to manage Lierse, Beerschot and Remis.

What are the current reports saying about Will Still and Sunderland?

Recent reports in France, and from The Guardian, say that Still is one of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' preferred options for the vacancy. The Black Cats did not have a successor immediately lined up in the aftermath of Mowbray's departure but are moving quickly to establish their key targets.

The highly-rated coach has impressed as the head coach of Ligue 1 side Reims since taking over last year - leading the team to an eleventh-placed finish after a difficult start to the campaign. Reims currently sit fifth after the first 14 games of the season. Still is fluent in both French and English.

Is Will Still open to managing in the Championship?

Still was asked in May whether he would consider managing a club in the Championship and this was his answer.