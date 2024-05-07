Sunderland’s season came to an end as they were beaten 2-0 by Sheffield Wednesday - yet plans are already being made for the next campaign.
The Black Cats have already built a young squad over recent transfer windows, with many signing long-term deals on Wearside. Some players are also set to return to the Stadium of Light following loan spells this campaign.
Here’s a list of the 29 players who have at least a year left on their Sunderland contracts and when their deals are set to expire:
1. Elliot Embleton - Summer of 2025
Embleton signed for Derby on loan at the start of this season but suffered another serious injury setback. After returning to Sunderland, the midfielder then injured his ankle and missed the end of the season. It's hoped he'll be able to return for pre-season. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Niall Huggins - Summer of 2025
After getting back into Sunderland's starting XI, the 23-year-old full-back suffered another serious injury just before Christmas and is set to be sidelined for the rest of this year. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Alex Bass - Summer of 2025
Bass signed a three-year deal, with a club option of an additional year, when he joined Sunderland from Portsmouth in 2022. The 25-year-old joined League Two side AFC Wimbledon on loan last summer. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Chris Rigg - Summer of 2025
Despite interest from Newcastle and Manchester United, Rigg, 16, signed a two-year scholarship contract at Sunderland last year. Photo: Frank Reid