Sunderland’s under-21s side secured their place in the quarter-finals of Premier League 2 after coming from behind to beat Wolves 4-1 at Eppleton CW – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats.
Graeme Murty’s side found themselves behind at half-time, before second-half goals from Ben Middlemas, Trey Ogunsuyi, Tom Watson and Timur Tutierov gave the hosts a deserved win. The young Black Cats will face West Ham in the last eight of the competition next week.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:
1. Adam Richardson - 6
Made a strong early save to deny Tawanda Chirewa. Error then allowed Wolves to open the scoring after a heavy touch, yet Sunderland were able to recover. 6 Photo: Frank Reid
2. Ellis Taylor - 8
Provided a good outlet from right-back and was unfortunate not to score in the first half, seeing one effort saved and another cleared off the line. 8 Photo: Frank Reid
3. Henry Fieldson - 7
Had a challenging task against Wolves’ forward players started brightly. Grew in confidence as Sunderland took control of the contest. 7 Photo: National World
4. Luke Bell - 8
Won the majority of his aerial duels and used the ball well when playing out from the back. Another encouraging display. 8 Photo: National World