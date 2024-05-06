Tom Watson playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDTom Watson playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Player ratings after Sunderland U21s side beat Wolves 4-1 at Eppleton CW in Premier League 2.
By Joe Nicholson
Published 6th May 2024, 16:54 BST
Sunderland’s under-21s side secured their place in the quarter-finals of Premier League 2 after coming from behind to beat Wolves 4-1 at Eppleton CW – but how did each player fare for the young Black Cats.

Graeme Murty’s side found themselves behind at half-time, before second-half goals from Ben Middlemas, Trey Ogunsuyi, Tom Watson and Timur Tutierov gave the hosts a deserved win. The young Black Cats will face West Ham in the last eight of the competition next week.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:

1. Adam Richardson - 6

Made a strong early save to deny Tawanda Chirewa. Error then allowed Wolves to open the scoring after a heavy touch, yet Sunderland were able to recover. 6 Photo: Frank Reid

2. Ellis Taylor - 8

Provided a good outlet from right-back and was unfortunate not to score in the first half, seeing one effort saved and another cleared off the line. 8 Photo: Frank Reid

3. Henry Fieldson - 7

Had a challenging task against Wolves’ forward players started brightly. Grew in confidence as Sunderland took control of the contest. 7 Photo: National World

4. Luke Bell - 8

Won the majority of his aerial duels and used the ball well when playing out from the back. Another encouraging display. 8 Photo: National World

