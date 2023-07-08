News you can trust since 1873
Dan Neil playing for Sunderland at Gateshead. Photo: Marton SwinneyDan Neil playing for Sunderland at Gateshead. Photo: Marton Swinney
'Encouraging': Sunderland player ratings gallery after Gateshead win - including one 8 for Tony Mowbray’s men

Our player ratings after Sunderland’s pre-season friendly against Gateshead at the Gateshead International Stadium.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 8th Jul 2023, 19:03 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 20:19 BST

Sunderland came from two goals down to win 3-2 at Gateshead in a pre-season friendly - with a mixture of first-team and academy players involved.

Despite a bright start, the Black Cats found themselves two goals behind after Connor Pani’s deflected effort and an excellent strike from Adam Campbell in the 23rd minute.

Dan Neil pulled a goal back for Sunderland before half-time, while second-half goals from Niall Huggins and substitute Michael Spellman turned the game around.

Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:

Was beaten by a deflected effort and excellent strike. Had to be ready to receive the ball as Sunderland tried to play out from the back.6

1. Alex Bass - 6

Was beaten by a deflected effort and excellent strike. Had to be ready to receive the ball as Sunderland tried to play out from the back.6

Allowed Pani to cut inside before the ball took an unfortunate defection for Gateshead’s opener. Was generally quick to close down the opposition and help Sunderland win the ball back. 6

2. Trai Hume - 6

Allowed Pani to cut inside before the ball took an unfortunate defection for Gateshead's opener. Was generally quick to close down the opposition and help Sunderland win the ball back. 6

Prevented a few Gateshead counter attacks and looked relatively comfortable on the ball. An encouraging performance from the 18-year-old. 7

3. Zak Johnson - 7

Prevented a few Gateshead counter attacks and looked relatively comfortable on the ball. An encouraging performance from the 18-year-old. 7

Swept up danger well and was confident stepping out with the ball from the back. Was substituted just after the hour mark. 7

4. Dan Ballard - 7

Swept up danger well and was confident stepping out with the ball from the back. Was substituted just after the hour mark. 7

