'Encouraging': Sunderland player ratings gallery after Gateshead win - including one 8 for Tony Mowbray’s men
Our player ratings after Sunderland’s pre-season friendly against Gateshead at the Gateshead International Stadium.
Sunderland came from two goals down to win 3-2 at Gateshead in a pre-season friendly - with a mixture of first-team and academy players involved.
Despite a bright start, the Black Cats found themselves two goals behind after Connor Pani’s deflected effort and an excellent strike from Adam Campbell in the 23rd minute.
Dan Neil pulled a goal back for Sunderland before half-time, while second-half goals from Niall Huggins and substitute Michael Spellman turned the game around.
Here’s how each Sunderland player fared:
