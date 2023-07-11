Sunderland took on South Shields in their first pre-season friendly of the summer with our cameras in attendance to capture the day.

The home side took the lead in the first half through Paul Blackett before new signing Hemir equalised for Sunderland. Blackett netted a second in the second half to put Shields’ 2-1 up before Jack Clarke scored the Black Cats’ second equaliser of the afternoon.

Clarke, who has been the subject of transfer interest from Burnley, then put Sunderland 3-2 up before South Shields struck back again to make it 3-3. Substitute Chris Rigg then made it 4-3 to Sunderland.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos throughout the day courtesy of Frank Reid and James Copley:

1 . Fans at Mariners Park South Shields and Sunderland fans mix during their pre-season friendly game. The Black Cats won the match 4-3 thanks to a Chris Rigg winner. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

