A long and challenging season is over for Sunderland and it would be safe to say the early season promise has slipped away long before the final whistle was blown on the campaign last weekend.

It seemed fitting, that in a season littered with underwhelming performances and false dawns, one more negative was put in when Sheffield Wednesday secured their second tier status with an all-too-comfortable win at the Stadium of Light.

First-half goals from Liam Palmer and Josh Windass helped the Owls to a win that staved off the threat of an immediate return to League One - although there seemed little to overcome as Sunderland struggled to make an impact in a game that, in reality, meant little to them.

With just four fouls conceded during the game, the Black Cats were far from in the face of their visitors - although it hasn’t always been that way this season. We take a look at how Sunderland’s average fouls per game compares to their rivals across the Championship.

1 . Sky Bet Championship dirtiest teams table 2023/24 From the least fouls to the most, here's how all 24 teams compare. Photo Sales