Sunderland's Championship rivals set for fast head coach appointment just days after sacking
Sunderland’s Championship rivals Hull City are reportedly set to appoint Liam Rosenior’s replacement.
The Championship sacked Rosenior just days after the end of the 2023-24 campaign. Hull had been in contention to make the top six for most of the season but fell three points short on the final day after a narrow defeat to Plymouth Argyle.
Rosenior had recently been nominated for the Championship manager of the season award, alongside Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna and Leeds United's Daniel Farke but that wasn’t enough to satisfy owner Acun Ilicali, who made the decision to sack the 39-year-old. Ilicali said after the sacking: “This has been the most difficult decision I have had to make as chairman of this wonderful football club.”
Hull City had been loosely linked with Will Still and Danny Rohl, who are both also said to be on Sunderland’s shortlist as they search for their new man following Mike Dodds’ interim stint at the Stadium of Light. However, reports state that Hull City are set to appoint Hamburg coach Tim Walter as the successor to Rosenior after axing him earlier this week. That’s according to Sky Deutschland.
Walter, 48, was sacked from his role as Hamburg boss in February this year after a run of bad form, but is said be massively admired by those in charge at Hull City. Walter has never managed outside Germany but taken charge of teams such as Bayern Munich II and Stuttgart in the past. Ge was previously linked with the Norwich City job back in 2022 after The Canaries sacked Dean Smith.
