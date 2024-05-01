Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle United have been tipped to sign one of Sunderland’s reported summer transfer targets.

Sunderland are said to hold an interest in Derby County striker Dajaune Brown. The 18-year-old is currently on loan at Gateshead and has made a huge impact since joining in January. Brown has nine goals for the National League side and has been scouted by the Black Cats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brown is seen as a potential long-term prospect for the club, rather than an immediate first-team player. Derby would be reluctant to lose the talented youngster, and there would be interest from a number of other clubs were he to depart. Derby have also just been promoted to the Championship from League One.

However, Newcastle United have been urged to snap up Brown after the youngster impressed while on loan at neighbouring Gateshead this campaign by BBC Radio Newcastle commentator and pundit Matthew Raisbeck.

"He's played a couple of times for Derby's first team but I watch Gateshead a lot and I have never seen anybody like him at 18. Now I know it's the fifth tier but he has played in League One and Derby thinks a lot of him,” Raisbeck said on a recent podcast appearance with ‘Everything Is Black And White’

"I'm just wondering whether Newcastle would maybe go down that route because if you think about the U21s at Newcastle there aren't too many who are knocking on the door.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A lot of clubs got these young players that they're almost ready and they can put in but at Newcastle, I don't think they've had enough of them, so it's just the name there because I think there will be some interest in Dejaune Brown over the summer.

“In fact, I read that Sunderland were taking a look at him but maybe because Derby have gone up now they'd be minded to keep him. I don't think he'll be playing at Gateshead next season in the National League. He's got a big future, but is he a possible academy option?