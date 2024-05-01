Every Sunderland manager rumour rated from Rene Maric to Gus Poyet as Kyril Louis-Dreyfus prepares decision

Sunderland are nearing a decision on their crucial head coach appointment as the end of the Championship campaign draws near

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 1st May 2024, 12:00 BST

Sunderland’s disappointing Championship campaign is drawing to a close, leaving the hierarchy with a major decision to make as they prepare to appoint a new head coach.

The club decided not to immediately appoint a successor to Michael Beale, instead giving them time to reflect on what had been a bruising period and run an extensive process in the hope of producing a better outcome for next season. Mike Dodds has overseen the final fixtures of the campaign as interim boss but amid a number of injuries to key players he has been unable to spark a turnaround and is now almost certain to return to his previous role.

Sunderland are looking for a candidate with an elite coaching pedigree who can oversee a promotion push next season, but they must work within the club’s current structure and within the current recruitment strategy. While they will be able to make an appointment of their own to the coaching group, they will be expected to work with Dodds and the rest of the existing coach staff. So who is in the frame as it stands and what rumours should fans be paying attention too? Here, we take a look through the current bookies’ list to assess who is worth keeping an eye on, and the links which seem unlikely to come to fruition...

The great man needs no introduction. Seems unlikely, it’s fair to say - he’ll be quite happy for his last game in the dugout to be that 2-0 win over West Brom. Rumour rated: 1/10

1. NIALL QUINN -150/1

The great man needs no introduction. Seems unlikely, it’s fair to say - he’ll be quite happy for his last game in the dugout to be that 2-0 win over West Brom. Rumour rated: 1/10

Photo Sales
Now on the bookies’ list after being linked to the role by former Sunderland teammate Michael Gray. A fine player who now has extensive coaching experience, currently at Rangers. Seems highly unlikely, all the same. Rumour rated: 2/10

2. ALEX RAE - 80/1

Now on the bookies’ list after being linked to the role by former Sunderland teammate Michael Gray. A fine player who now has extensive coaching experience, currently at Rangers. Seems highly unlikely, all the same. Rumour rated: 2/10 Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
One of the best Sunderland managers of the modern era. Unlikely to be the next head coach. Rumour rated: 1/10

3. One of the best Sunderland managers of the modern era and quite rightly still loved on Wearside. Unlikely to be the next head coach. Rumour rated: 1/10

One of the best Sunderland managers of the modern era. Unlikely to be the next head coach. Rumour rated: 1/10 Photo: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Did a credible job at Derby County in very difficult circumstances but struggled at Birmingham City, leading to Tony Mowbray’s arrival earlier in the campaign. An iconic player but doesn’t really have the elite coaching background that Sunderland seem to crave when looking for their next appointment. Rumour rated: 3/10

4. Wayne Rooney - 50/1

Did a credible job at Derby County in very difficult circumstances but struggled at Birmingham City, leading to Tony Mowbray’s arrival earlier in the campaign. An iconic player but doesn’t really have the elite coaching background that Sunderland seem to crave when looking for their next appointment. Rumour rated: 3/10

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Kyril Louis-DreyfusSunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.