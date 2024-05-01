Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland fans are planning to honour the late Charlie Hurley at the Stadium of Light against Sheffield Wednesday this Saturday.

The ex-Black Cats, Millwall and Republic of Ireland hero sadly passed away aged 87 last week with the news prompting an outpouring of affection towards ‘The King’. Messages rolled in from former clubs alongside football figures Naill Quinn, Sir Bob Murray and Martin O’Neill.

Born in Cork but raised in London from a young age; Hurley made 402 league appearances for Sunderland between 1957 and 1969 and is widely regarded as one of the club’s greatest-ever players. Hurley was named Sunderland’s Player of the Century in 1979.

Ahead of Sunderland’s final day Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday this Saturday, The Echo has learned that flag display group This is Wearside (TIW) are planning a tribute to Hurley before the game with club officials and TIW having now signed off on the idea.

TIW, a new fan-owned organisation, have embarked on operational soft launches during the River Wear Derby between Sunderland Women and Durham earlier this season, and the recent game against Charlton Athletic in the Championship at Eppleton CW.

As things stand, TIW will work with Sunderland on fan displays at the Stadium of Light from now on - and has acquired the stock of displays and flags from the previous group, The Spirit of 37 (SO37). SO37 are no longer involved in flag displays at the Stadium of Light, though they remain active on social media. The two groups, however, are completely separate from one another.

Sunderland’s first match after Hurley’s passing came against Watford in the Championship last weekend, with Mike Dodds’s side losing the clash 1-0. Saturday against Sheffield Wednesday, though, provides an opportunity for the city to say farewell to Hurley.