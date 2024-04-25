Tributes paid to Sunderland legend Charlie Hurley as 'The King' sadly dies aged 87

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland have paid tribute to club legend Charlie Hurley after his sad passing.

It was announced on Thursday morning that Hurley had died at the age of 87 with Sunderland stating they were “deeply saddened to learn of the passing.”

Born in Cork but raised in London from the age of seven; Hurley made 402 league appearances for Sunderland between 1957 and 1969 and is widely regarded as one of the club’s greatest-ever players. Hurley was named Sunderland’s Player of the Century in 1979.

Hurley joined Sunderland from Millwall for £18,000 and his career at Roker Park would span 12 seasons. The 40-time Republic of Ireland international won promotion with the Wearsiders during the 1963-64 season and came second to England legend Bobby Moore in the FWA Footballer of the Year award.

Hurley remains one of only ten players to surpass 400 appearances in red and white and formed one of the most notable and most settled defensive lines in Sunderland's history in the 1960s alongside Jimmy Montgomery, Cecil Irwin, Len Ashurst, Martin Harvey and Jim McNab.

In 1969, Hurley’s love affair with Sunderland ended with the defender moving to Bolton Wanderers on a free transfer. He spent three years at Burnden Park and was a well-liked figure in the heart of the defence. Before he arrived at Sunderland, Hurley made over 100 league appearances for Millwall and was also voted the London club’s best-ever player in 2007.

After retiring from his playing days Hurley managed Reading and scouted for Southampton before settling in Hertfordshire, with Sunderland stating that the club “always remained in his heart,” adding that his final visit to Wearside came in November 2016, when Wearside paid tribute to “The King” on his 80th birthday.

“Charlie was joined by family members and fellow players from the 1963-64 promotion-winning team, which he captained, including Cecil Irwin, Len Ashurst, Martin Harvey, Brian Usher, George Herd, Stan Anderson and Jimmy Montgomery,” Sunderland said in a statement.

“An unforgettable day began with the Charlie Hurley gates, which used to form the entrance to the Club's training ground, being installed as a permanent fixture at the Stadium of Light. It ended in equally emotional fashion, as the Stadium of Light serenaded a Wearside icon and a true Club legend.

“Charlie adored Sunderland and Sunderland will always adore him. Our heartfelt sympathies are with his family, and all who loved him.”

Following the announcement of Hurley’s passing, Sunderland’s profile picture on social media has been changed to a white crown on a black background to pay tribute to ‘The King’.

Hurley was inducted into the Football Association of Ireland’s Hall of Fame in 2007 when the then-Sunderland chairman Niall Quinn and fellow Irish legend led the standing ovation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Charlie Hurley’s family and friends at this difficult time,” said FAI President Paul Cooke. It is over 50 years since Charlie won the last of his 40 caps but it is a measure of the esteem in which he was held in football that every Irish fan knows of the legend that was Charlie Hurley.

"We are proud that he played for Ireland and we extend our deepest sympathies to all who knew 'The King'.”

The Echo’s chief Sunderland writer, Phil Smith, wrote on X: “Never saw him play but like all my generation his name stood for something special: Grace, elegance and quality. The best of our club personified. RIP Charlie Hurley.”

Sunderland fans also paid tribute to Hurley on social media following the sad news of his passing. Marc Ross stated: “A true embodiment of Sunderland AFC and what we are as a family. He was a special player and a beautiful person. He will be sorely missed.”

Colin Randal added: “A player I loved as a boy to watch, a man who personified dignity and decency. Truly shocked at his passing despite his great age. RIP King Charlie.”

Gareth Stevens said: “The death of ‘The King’ Charlie Hurley is a huge loss for #SAFC. Whether you were lucky enough to see him play, or were brought up on stories of his greatness, he is and always will be part of the fabric of what makes us love our club. Simply the best. Charlie! Charlie! Charlie!”

Ewan stated: “RIP Charlie Hurley. One of the greatest players to wear the red and white shirt. A statue outside of the Stadium of Light or renaming a stand in his honour would be a fitting tribute to a legend. He was Sunderland AFC through and through.”

Former Sunderland midfielder Darren Holloway added: “Never got to see the man play but you don’t get things named after you unless you’re very highly thought of, luckily enough I got to spend many years up at Whitburn going through those gates with his name on.”

The Wise Men Say podcast said: “Charlie Hurley. Our Player of the Century. The greatest centre half the world has ever seen. 402 appearances, 26 goals A legend in every sense of the word. Rest in peace, King.”

Millwall paid tribute to their former player. “Millwall Football Club is saddened to hear of the passing of former player Charlie Hurley,” a statement read.

“To a generation of Millwall supporters, Charlie was the greatest player to don a Millwall shirt.” They continued: “Everyone at Millwall Football Club would like to send their condolences to Charlie's family and friends at this very sad time.”

Reading FC added: “The club is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former manager Charlie Hurley, at the age of 87 earlier this week. Hurley managed the club between 1972 & 1977, winning promotion in 1975 and brought the iconic Robin Friday to Elm Park.”