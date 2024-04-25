Sunderland chief references upcoming 'contract decisions' with 10 players set to leave this summer - gallery

It will be an interesting summer for Sunderland with the club on the hunt for a new permanent head coach and a number of contract decisions incoming.
By James Copley
Published 25th Apr 2024, 08:30 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 08:48 BST

Tony Mowbray’s replacement, Michael Beale, was sacked last month after a disastrous 12-game stint at the Academy of Light, with first-team coach Mike Dodds taking interim charge until the summer.

As well as that huge managerial decision, Sunderland also have several contract and transfer calls to make with 10 players (a mixture of first-team and under-21 starlets) currently set to leave the club as it stands during the summer at the end of the season.

Indeed, Sunderland under-21s boss Graeme Murty says most of this summer’s contract decisions have already been made - with some deals coming to an end.

When asked about contract talks and where the club stands, Murty told The Echo: “Most decisions have been made and been conveyed to the players.”

Here, we take a look at the 10 players currently set to leave Sunderland in a couple of months:

Bradley Dack signed a deal with Sunderland until June 2024 when he joined the club after becoming a free agent last summer. Sunderland have the option to extend the contract by another year if they wish. The 30-year-old has only made 15 appearances for the club so far this campaign.

The 20-year-old midfielder, who can also play in defence when required, sees his contract expire this summer with the former Hartlepool United loanee set to leave Sunderland in June as things stand.

Sunderland's club captain Corry Evans is set to leave Sunderland during the summer with the midfielder's deal expiring this coming June. Sunderland, however, hold an option to extend the contract if they wish.

Callum Styles joined Sunderland on loan until the end of the season during the January transfer window, with the club holding an option to buy in the summer. Styles is set to leave as things stand if the Black Cats decide against triggering their option.

