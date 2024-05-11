Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland coach Graeme Murty discusses Trey Ogunsuyi’s progress after the striker’s first goal for the Black Cats’ under-21s side.

Sunderland’s under-21s coach Graeme Murty says striker Trey Ogunsuyi has worked hard on his hold-up play this season - which allowed the teenager to score against Wolves in Premier League 2.

Ogunsuyi, 17, has stepped up from the Black Cats’ under-18s to under-21s team this term, making eight league appearances for the latter. His goal against Wolves was his first at under-21s level, putting Sunderland 2-1 ahead as they reached the quarter-finals of Premier League 2 with a 4-1 win.

When asked about Ogunsuyi’s performance, Murty told the Echo: “I thought he was very good and he’s only a young man playing against significantly older and more mature athletes. It’s really sometimes very difficult as a lone striker against three, but his hold up play has improved immeasurably, he’s using his body an awful lot better.

“The pleasing thing for the goal is not necessarily the fact he’s scored but his understanding and support, the way he’s brave enough to stay on the ball. He works his receiving skills that we’ve worked so hard on and he thoroughly deserved his goal, so we are really pleased for him to get his first goal and hopefully it will be the first of many.”

Ogunsuyi signed his first professional contract at Sunderland in January, which will run until 2026, while he’s also been called up to play for Belgium’s under-18s side this season. Asked about his goal and playing for the under-21s team this campaign, the striker replied: “To get my first PL 2 goal I was buzzing to help the lads get in front.

“I think it’s been a positive individual season. I’ve progressed throughout the season and playing with the under-21s has been good. Next season the aim is to stay with the 21s and try and push for the first team and to get better stats than this season.”

