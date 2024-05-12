130-goal former Sunderland and Middlesbrough striker becomes free agent after relegation
Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough striker Charlie Wyke is now a free agent.
The striker, who has netted 130 goals in all competitions during his career, spent the second half of last season on loan at Rotherham United from Wigan Athletic. The Millers were relegated from the Championship, with The Latics set for another campaign in League One in 2024-25.
Wyke netted 42 goals in all competitions for the Black Cats between 2018 and 2021 and won the Papa John’s Trophy with the club at Wembley under former head coach Lee Johnson before joining Wigan Athletic on a free transfer.
The 32-year-old won promotion to the Championship with Wigan during the 2021-22 season but The Latics came straight back down the following campaign. Wyke, though, now faces a summer of uncertainty as he looks for a new club after his release from Wigan.
Former Black Cats Connor Wickham, Lomana LuaLua, Tom Flanagan and Aiden O’Brien were also recently released by League One clubs at the end of the season.
